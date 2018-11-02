OKC
Westbrook's 23 lead surging OKC past struggling Wiz 134-111

WASHINGTON (AP) Continuing their turnaround from a terrible season start, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their fourth consecutive victory by beating the struggling, booed-at-home Washington Wizards 134-111 behind Russell Westbrook's 23 points and 12 assists Friday night.

From 0-4 to 4-4, the Thunder are clicking right now, led by Westbrook, who missed the first two games after a procedure on his right knee and sat out the final quarter of the rout at Washington.

And even though OKC was the team playing on the second night of a back-to-back, it looked a lot fresher and more active than Washington, which was coming off a two-day break and finally got to see new center Dwight Howard make his debut.

After missing all of training camp, every exhibition game and the first seven regular-season games with a sore backside, Howard started and immediately appeared to have an impact, scoring 13 first-quarter points. But soon enough, Washington got into its usual bad habits, the ones that have led to loss after loss so far: ineffective defense and low-effort rebounding.

The Wizards have lost four games in a row to drop to 1-7, and spectators let the players hear their displeasure in the second quarter, jeering when OKC went ahead 61-40 on Jerami Grant's dunk on a pass from Westbrook. When Paul George made his third straight 3 attempt, a night after going 0 for 10 from beyond the arc, it made the halftime score 79-50, equaling the Thunder's record for most points in a half.

An Oklahoma City team averaging 109 points this season was already at 110 after three quarters.

George wound up with 17 points to surpass 10,000 for his career, and Grant scored 22.

Howard had 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, three rebounds and four fouls in 23 minutes. When he was out of the game, he either laid down on his stomach on the sideline or stood.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and John Wall had 19 points and nine assists, but Washington's pair of All-Star guards also combined for 12 turnovers.

The Thunder went up by as many as 33 points in the third quarter and shot 57 percent for the game. They outrebounded the Wizards 38-30.

None of that should come as a surprise, given that Washington began the night allowing an NBA-worst 122.4 points per game and averaging only 41.3 rebounds, 27th in the 30-club league.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Came in shooting 27 percent on 3s, but hit 47 percent - 15 for 32 - against Washington. ... George has complained of a nerve issue with his left foot, and coach Billy Donovan said George thinks it affects his defense. ''There's times where he wishes he could push off a little bit better and move a little bit better - more to the extreme that he's capable of doing,'' Donovan said. ''I think he still feels he's hindered by it.''

Wizards: Otto Porter Jr. played with a bruised big left toe and scored nine points in only 16 minutes. ... Brooks on Ian Mahinmi, who started at center while Howard was sidelined but now returns to a backup role: ''His minutes are going to shrink quite a bit, but he has to be ready whenever he's called on.''

NEW SPONSOR

The Wizards' jerseys had a sponsor's logo for the first time, part of a multiyear deal with an insurance company that also will advertise on uniforms for the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the G League's Capital City Go-Go. Nearly all NBA teams now have such a jersey sponsorship arrangement; the Thunder still do not.

UP NEXT:

Thunder: Host the Pelicans on Monday.

Wizards: Host the Knicks on Sunday.

---

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
50.4 Field Goal % 47.2
48.1 Three Point % 45.9
63.6 Free Throw % 74.2
Team Stats
Points 134 111
Field Goals 49-86 (57.0%) 44-86 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 15-32 (46.9%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 46 42
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 31 24
Team 8 12
Assists 34 27
Steals 13 6
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 1 0
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 3 REB, 12 AST
J. Wall PG 2
19 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 4-4 35443124134
home team logo Wizards 1-7 30203526111
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Thunder 4-4 109.0 PPG 48.3 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 1-7 111.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 21.1 APG
R. Westbrook PG 25.8 PPG 9.6 RPG 8.2 APG 48.6 FG%
B. Beal SG 22.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.7 APG 45.3 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23 PTS 3 REB 12 AST
B. Beal SG 27 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
57.0 FG% 51.2
46.9 3PT FG% 30.0
80.8 FT% 77.8
Starters
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
P. George
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 26 23 3 12 4 0 1 1 10/16 0/1 3/4 0 3 53 +10
J. Grant 34 22 4 4 3 0 1 2 9/11 2/3 2/3 0 4 36 +13
P. George 29 17 4 7 2 0 3 0 6/12 4/6 1/1 0 4 34 +14
S. Adams 23 15 3 1 0 1 1 4 6/7 0/0 3/4 1 2 20 +12
T. Ferguson 17 9 1 2 0 0 2 4 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1 12 -3
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
H. Diallo
A. Nader
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 27 16 6 5 2 0 4 1 6/11 2/3 2/2 1 5 30 +14
N. Noel 16 9 7 0 1 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 5/6 1 6 18 +7
P. Patterson 17 8 5 1 0 1 0 2 2/8 2/5 2/2 3 2 16 +19
A. Abrines 24 8 1 2 0 2 0 3 3/8 2/7 0/0 0 1 15 +27
H. Diallo 18 7 4 0 1 0 0 0 2/5 0/1 3/4 1 3 12 +8
A. Nader 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -3
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -3
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 134 38 34 13 5 13 20 49/86 15/32 21/26 7 31 245 +115
Starters
B. Beal
D. Howard
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 31 27 2 4 1 0 5 2 10/16 4/7 3/3 0 2 33 -16
D. Howard 23 20 3 1 2 0 1 4 7/8 0/0 6/8 2 1 26 -12
J. Wall 33 19 2 9 1 0 7 3 8/13 2/5 1/2 0 2 33 -16
O. Porter Jr. 15 9 3 2 0 0 2 1 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 3 14 +7
M. Morris 28 4 2 4 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 2 15 -9
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Brown Jr.
J. Smith
J. Green
T. Satoransky
I. Mahinmi
A. Rivers
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 32 14 4 0 0 2 2 3 6/17 0/6 2/3 1 3 18 -30
T. Brown Jr. 9 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 2 11 +5
J. Smith 9 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 +5
J. Green 15 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 0 2 -16
T. Satoransky 14 2 2 6 0 1 0 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 1 17 -7
I. Mahinmi 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 -12
A. Rivers 21 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 6 -14
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 111 30 27 6 4 18 21 44/86 9/30 14/18 6 24 187 -115
