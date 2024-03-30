The NFL and college football seasons may be over, but there are still games to watch thanks to the new spring league, the United Football League, a spring football league comprised of teams and players from the USFL and XFL. The two leagues joined forces to create the UFL and began their inaugural season on Saturday, March 30.

The Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades kicked things off, representing both former leagues. The Stallions were the USFL champions the last two years, while the Renegades stand as the defending XFL champions.

History has already been made, with the first ever touchdown in the league coming from Arlington and a former San Francisco 49ers practice squad player.

Renegades quarterback Perez Luis found wide receiver Isaiah Winstead for 51 yards and a score. With plenty of time to throw, Luis connected with Winstead, who had plenty of separation from the defenders to make the catch and easily keep going into the end zone.

Check out the TD:

The first two-point attempted followed and was successful, giving the Renegades an 11-3 lead. Lindsay Scott came in at quarterback for the attempt, lined up at the five yard line. Winstead was once again on the other end of the play, falling into the end zone after the catch.

Winstead now owns the first-ever touchdown and two-point attempt in the UFL.

The WR went undrafted and spent the 2023 season in the NFL on the Niners practice squad. He was released by the team in December. In January, he signed with the Renegades.