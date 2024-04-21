The United Football League is through the first month of the 2024 schedule for its inaugural season. The UFL -- the result of a merger between the USFL (which lasted two seasons) and the XFL (which had three different variations) -- took four teams from each of those leagues for its first season.

The four teams in the USFL division are the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats, and Houston Roughnecks (three were USFL teams, while the Houston team is a combination of the USFL and XFL teams in Houston). The four teams in the XFL division are the D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, Arlington Renegades, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The league will have four teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top two teams in each division qualifying for the conference championship games. The UFL Championship will wrap up the season on Sunday, June 16. Each team will play in six in conference games and four inter-conference matchups.

We'll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. (all times are Eastern).

Week 1

Date Visitor Home Result Saturday, March 30 Birmingham Stallions Arlington Renegades Stallions 27-14 Saturday, March 30 St. Louis Battlehawks Michigan Panthers Panthers 18-16 Sunday, March 31 D.C. Defenders San Antonio Brahmas Brahmas 27-12 Sunday, March 31 Memphis Showboats Houston Roughnecks Showboats 18-12

Week 2

Date Visitor Home Result Saturday, April 6 San Antonio Brahmas Memphis Showboats

Brahmas 20-19 Saturday, April 6 Arlington Renegades St. Louis Battlehawks

Battlehawks 27-24 Sunday, April 7 Birmingham Stallions Michigan Panthers Stallions 20-13 Sunday, April 7 Houston Roughnecks D.C. Defenders

Defenders 23-18

Week 3

Date Visitor Home Result Saturday, April 13 D.C. Defenders Arlington Renegades

Defenders 29-28 Saturday, April 13 Memphis Showboats Birmingham Stallions

Stallions 33-14 Sunday, April 14 Houston Roughnecks Michigan Panthers

Panthers 34-20 Sunday, April 14 St. Louis Battlehawks San Antonio Brahmas

Battlehawks 31-24

Week 4

Date Visitor Home Result Saturday, April 20 Memphis Showboats St. Louis Battlehawks

Battlehawks 32-17 Saturday, April 20 D.C. Defenders Birmingham Stallions

Stallions 20-18 Saturday, April 20 Michigan Panthers San Antonio Brahmas

Brahmas 19-9 Sunday, April 21 Arlington Renegades Houston Roughnecks

Roughnecks 17-9

Week 5

Date Visitor Home Time/TV Saturday, April 27 San Antonio Brahmas Arlington Renegades 7 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, April 27 Birmingham Stallions Houston Roughnecks

7 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, April 28 St. Louis Battlehawks D.C. Defenders 12 p.m. (ESPN) Sunday, April 28 Michigan Panthers Memphis Showboats

3 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6

Date Visitor Home Time/TV Saturday, May 4 Birmingham Stallions Memphis Showboats

12 p.m. (ABC) Saturday, May 4 Houston Roughnecks St. Louis Battlehawks

3 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, May 5 Arlington Renegades Michigan Panthers 1 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, May 5 San Antonio Brahmas D.C. Defenders 4 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7

Date Visitor Home Time/TV Saturday, May 11 Memphis Showboats Arlington Renegades

1 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, May 11 St. Louis Battlehawks Birmingham Stallions

4 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, May 12 Michigan Panthers D.C. Defenders

12 p.m. (ESPN) Sunday, May 12 San Antonio Brahmas Houston Roughnecks

3 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 8

Date Visitor Home Time/TV Saturday, May 18 Memphis Showboats Michigan Panthers

4 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, May 18 Houston Roughnecks Birmingham Stallions

8 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday, May 19 D.C. Defenders St. Louis Battlehawks 12 p.m. (ABC) Sunday, May 19 Arlington Renegades San Antonio Brahmas

4 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9

Date Visitor Home Time/TV Saturday, May 25 St. Louis Battlehawks Arlington Renegades

12 p.m. (ABC) Saturday, May 25 Birmingham Stallions San Antonio Brahmas

3 p.m. (ABC) Sunday, May 26 D.C. Defenders Memphis Showboats 2:30 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, May 26 Michigan Panthers Houston Roughnecks 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10

Date Visitor Home Time/TV Saturday, June 1 Michigan Panthers Birmingham Stallions

12 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, June 1 San Antonio Brahmas St. Louis Battlehawks

4 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, June 2 Arlington Renegades D.C. Defenders

12 p.m. (ABC) Sunday, June 2 Houston Roughnecks Memphis Showboats

7 p.m. (Fox)

Playoff semifinals

Saturday, June 8 -- 3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9 -- TBA (Fox)

Championship



Sunday, June 16 -- TBA (Fox)