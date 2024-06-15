The 2024 UFL Championship Game takes place on Sunday when the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas link up. The Brahmas went 7-3 during the regular season en route to the UFL playoffs. In the XFL. San Antonio defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 to advance out of the XFL side of the bracket. Meanwhile, the Stallions edged out the Michigan Panthers 31-18 to advance to the finals from the USFL side.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The Stallions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Stallions vs. Brahmas odds. The over/under for total points is 41.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles. Anybody following saw huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Stallions vs. Brahmas and just locked in his picks and UFL predictions. Here are the UFL odds and betting lines for Brahmas vs. Stallions:

Stallions vs. Brahmas spread: Birmingham -3.5

Stallions vs. Brahmas over/under: 41 points

Stallions vs. Brahmas money line: Birmingham -190, San Antonio +158

BHAM: Averaged 347.5 total yards of offense.

SAN: Ranked first in the UFL in total defense (256.7).

Why the Stallions can cover

The Stallions have been an explosive offense all season long. They are able to attack defenses on multiple fronts including on the ground and through the air. They were first in the UFL in total offense (347.5) and rushing offense (134.7) and second in passing offense (212.8).

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is an athletic dual-threat under center. Martinez is able to pick up easy yards with his feet but takes his fair share of deep shots. In the regular season, he threw for 1,749 passing yards, 528 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Matt Corral stepped in the win over the Michigan Panthers. Corral has a strong arm to make throws on all three levels. In relief activity, he went 9 of 11 for 120 yards with two passing scores and one interception.

Why the Brahmas can cover

San Antonio has an impactful offensive unit as well. The Brahmas ranked fourth in the UFL in total offense (296.6) and rushing offense (96.2) but third in passing offense (200.4). The Brahmas were able to get the ground game in the win over the Battlehawks in the conference championship game. They racked up 213 rushing yards, led by Anthony McFarland.

McFarland has impressive vision to find the gap with short area quickness. In the win over the Panthers, he finished with 115 rushing yards and one score. Running back John Lovett is tough to bring down in open space. Lovett has light feet and impressive straight-line speed. During the regular season, he led the team in rushing yards (422) with five rushing scores.

