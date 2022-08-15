The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Despite several games being played the first time around, the tournament will be started from scratch. The cutoff age for players to compete is 20. However, players that were eligible for the IIHF World Junior Championship back in 2021 will be permitted to play in this rescheduled installment.

The IIHF World Junior Championship was last played in 2021, with the United States beating Canada in the championship game. No team has captured back-to-back championships since Canada won the tournament each year from 2005 to 2009.

A total of 10 teams will compete in the tournament. The United States is in Group B for the preliminary round alongside Austria, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. Canada headlines Group A along with Czechia, Finland, Latvia and Slovakia. Latvia was added to the 2022 World Junior Championship as a replacement for Russia, who has been banned from participating in international play due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The top four countries in each group will advance to the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled for Aug. 17. The semifinals will take place on Aug. 19, with the championship and third-place games following on Aug. 20.

Schedule and results

*all times are Eastern

Aug. 9

Czechia 5, Slovakia 4

Finland 6, Latvia 1

United States 5, Germany 1

Aug. 10

Sweden 3, Switzerland 2

Canada 5, Latvia 2

Germany 4, Austria 2

Aug. 11

Finland 4, Czechia 3

Canada 11, Slovakia 1

United States 7, Switzerland 1

Aug. 12

Sweden 6, Austria 1

Slovakia 3, Latvia 2

Aug. 13

United States 7, Austria 1

Canada 5, Czechia 1

Germany 3, Switzerland 2

Aug. 14

Finland 9, Slovakia 3

Latvia 5, Czechia 2

United States 3, Sweden 2

Aug. 15

Switzerland vs. Austria, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. Germany, 10 p.m.

Aug. 17

Quarterfinal #1, 12 p.m.

Quarterfinal #2, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal #3, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal #4, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

Semifinal #1, 4 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 8 p.m.

How to watch

Date: Aug. 9-20

Time: Varies

Location: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)