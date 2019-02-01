NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for February 1

After lighter schedules with three games or fewer in the first four days after the All-Star Break, the NHL has a full slate of action on Friday night with eight games on the docket. And NHL DFS players will have a chance to turn a loaded night of hockey into a big payday with DraftKings offering a $40,000 Two-Man Advantage and FanDuel running a $30,000 NHL Breakaway. Patrick Kane and John Carlson will be among the highest-priced options at their respective positions on Friday night. But before you set your NHL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Bruins wing David Pastrnak at $8,200 on FanDuel. The result? Pastrnak scored two goals and the 33 points he scored was good for over a 4x return on a low-scoring night in NHL DFS. Anybody who built their roster around him was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Friday's slate, McClure is banking on Penguins center Sidney Crosby at $8,900 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.

Crosby was named NHL All-Star MVP last Saturday night and scored a big goal in a crucial win over the Lightning on Wednesday. Now, he gets a juicy matchup against the last-place Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Penguins captain has 43 points against the Senators in 39 career games. Last season, he registered six points against the Senators in three games. Ottawa is 30th in the NHL in goals against and that should yield scoring opportunities for Crosby.

McClure is stacking Crosby with Penguins defenseman Kris Letang ($6,800 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings), who has eight points in his last five games.

Letang was also an NHL All-Star and is coming off a huge game in the win over the Lightning. He peppered the net with five shots on goal and turned in a goal and an assist in the 4-2 victory.

He scored a goal against the Senators this year and his ability to find the back of the net has enhanced his NHL DFS profile significantly during the 2018-19 season. Letang is the highest-priced option on the blue line on Friday night and he's worth the price considering how hot he's been and the opponent.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.