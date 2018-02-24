NHL DFS for February 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Saturday, February 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure locked in Wild center Mikael Granlund at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result: Granlund exploded for seven shots, two goals and two assists -- returning a whopping 54.4 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Saturday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Saturday, McClure loves Capitals wing T.J. Oshie, who is $5,200 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



Oshie has just one point in his last six games, which has moved his price on both DFS sites significantly lower. McClure sees Saturday night as a breakout opportunity for the former 30-goal scorer, however.



He's facing a a Buffalo squad that has the fifth-worst scoring defense in the NHL, so he's in position to bust out of his slump in a huge way against a team that will struggle to contain him.



Roster Oshie and you'll have plenty of room to add a big star like Lightning center Brayden Point, who is $6,400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



He has four goals in his last three games and gets an advantageous matchup on Saturday against Montreal, which is in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense.



Point has put 12 shots on goal in his last three games, so he has a mouth-watering opportunity to light the lamp on Saturday.



McClure is also targeting a high-scoring player facing one of the worst scoring defenses in the NHL. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, maybe 30, points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.