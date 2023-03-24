Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor second-degree assault in Aspen on Thursday, according to a report from the Aspen Daily News.

Police arrested Barroway, 57, at the Limelight Hotel on Monarch St. at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday. Barroway was taken to Pitkin County Jail and remained there until he posted a $2,500 bond on Friday morning.

Barroway is now under a court order that prohibits him from having any contact with his wife, except when it comes to matters involving their children and consuming alcohol, per the report.

The NHL released a statement on Barroway's arrest in which it announced that he has been suspended indefinitely.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes' minority owner Andrew Barroway," the NHL said in its statement. "Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely."

In October of 2014, Barroway purchased a majority share of the Coyotes for $152.5 million. Three years later, Barroway bought out the other IceArizona partners to become the franchise's sole owner.

In 2019, Barroway sold off his majority interest in the Coyotes to current majority shareholder Alex Meruelo.