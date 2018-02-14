2018 Winter Olympics: Strong winds push women's slalom to Thursday night

Everyone's waiting to see Mikaela Shiffrin tear up the slopes for Team USA in the women's slalom.

And everyone will have to wait a little longer. Again.

For the second time this week, organizers of the 2018 Winter Olympics have postponed the event because of strong winds in Pyeongchang. So Shiffrin's South Korean debut, pushed from Sunday to Wednesday night, has been delayed once more, this time to Friday -- or Thursday night in the Eastern time zone.

The women's slalom had already been pushed back on the schedule as Wednesday's events unfolded, but the weather ultimately proved too inclement for it to get underway.