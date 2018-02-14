2018 Winter Olympics: Strong winds push women's slalom to Thursday night
Another day, another night of unfulfilled Mikaela Shiffrin dreams
Everyone's waiting to see Mikaela Shiffrin tear up the slopes for Team USA in the women's slalom.
And everyone will have to wait a little longer. Again.
For the second time this week, organizers of the 2018 Winter Olympics have postponed the event because of strong winds in Pyeongchang. So Shiffrin's South Korean debut, pushed from Sunday to Wednesday night, has been delayed once more, this time to Friday -- or Thursday night in the Eastern time zone.
The women's slalom had already been pushed back on the schedule as Wednesday's events unfolded, but the weather ultimately proved too inclement for it to get underway.
-
Japan's Totsuka takes disastrous spill
The 16-year-old Japanese snowboarder needed to be carted off the course
-
2018 Olympics: How, who to watch Tuesday
Follow along with the action and check out all the TV and stream information, as well as our...
-
2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Tracker
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
-
Winter Olympics 2018: Full TV schedule
We've got everything you need in one place -- dates, times and events for every day of the...
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
The United States and Canada both picked up their second win in Pyeongchang on Tuesday
-
How fast do Olympic downhill skiers go?
Here's everything you need to know about the most exciting alpine discipline and its average...
Add a Comment