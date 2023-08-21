American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson reached a huge career milestone Monday as she finished first in the World Athletics Championships' 100-meter final. Richardson tallied a championship-round time of 10.65 seconds, a new record at a World Championships track meet, to win the event over Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (10.72) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.77).

This comes after Richardson had her Olympic Trial 100-meter win revoked following a positive marijuana test. In 2022, the 23-year-old didn't qualify for the United States world championships team, but she revealed that she was dealing with an injury leading up to the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Prior to Monday's final, Richardson recorded the second-slowest reaction time of the 24 semifinalists. Richardson did bounce back to finish third in the semifinals before advancing to the eight-woman final based on her qualifying time.

Richardson had defeated Jackson on two occasions over the past year leading up to Monday's 100-meter final.

After Richardson tested positive for marijuana and missed the Tokyo Olympics, she made her return to the track at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, where she finished in last place with a time of 11.14 seconds.

Now Richardson will shift her focus toward the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she will have a shot at redemption after being banned from competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.