Ex-USA Gymnastics CEO Steven Penny indicted for tampering with evidence in Larry Nassar case

It has been a bad week for USA Gymnastics. Interim CEO Mary Bono resigned from the position on Tuesday after just five days on the job, while Steven Penny -- who resigned in March 2017 in the midst of the Larry Nassar firestorm -- was indicted by a grand jury and arrested on Wednesday. Penny was indicted for allegedly tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, which is a third-degree felony. The indictment came in Walker County, Texas.

Penny was arrested in Tennessee and will be extradited to Texas, where he will be tried, according to a statement from the Walker County district attorney's office.

David Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee told CBS News that "Deputy U.S. Marshals and task force officers from the Southern District of Texas and the Eastern District Tennessee worked tirelessly to locate Penny. Good police work ensured that Penny was swiftly and safely apprehended. He will now face the charges against him."

According to that press release: "The removal of the documents was done for the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents."

The release added: "The Texas Rangers and the detectives believe that those records are material to their investigation and that the removal of the records by Penny prevented them from reviewing documents that would have helped in their investigation of Nassar as well as assisted with the investigation of other offenses that may have occurred at the Karolyi ranch."﻿

The documents still haven't been found, per the press release.

Karolyi Ranch is where the USA Gymnastics Women's Team once trained. Nassar, who committed many of his predatory acts at the ranch, was sentenced to life in prison in January.