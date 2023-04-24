Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum put together a performance for the ages when he won the London Marathon on Sunday. In addition to being victorious in the race, the 23-year-old runner set the course record with a time of 2:01:25.

He missed out on topping Eliud Kipchoge's world record marathon time by just 16 seconds.

"I am so happy with the result," Kiptum told the Associated Press. "I don't know what to say right now, I am just grateful. The course felt good, there was a bit of rain around halfway but it was OK." I enjoy doing the marathons, it is good preparation for me. I loved it, I am very happy."

It marked just the second career marathon that Kiptum has participated in following his his debut in the Valencia Marathon in 2022. The Kenyan runner completed the second half of the London Marathon in just 59 minutes and 45 seconds, which is good for the fastest half marathon time that has ever been run in a full marathon race.

Kiptum finished the race nearly three minutes ahead of two-time New York City Marathon winner Geoffrey Kamworor, who completed Sunday's race in 2:04:23. Marathon world champion Tamirat Tola finished three minutes and 34 seconds behind Kiptum with a time of 2:04:59 to take home third place.

Kiptum also beat Kipchoge's 2019 London Marathon course record of 2:02:37. Kipchoge had set the marathon world record time at the 2022 Berlin Marathon, when he completed the race in 2:01:09.

Sifan Hassan won the women's leg of the London Marathon, despite appearing to get hurt midway through the race. Hassan completed the London Marathon with a final time of 2:18:34.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the London Marathon was run in April, as it traditionally has been.