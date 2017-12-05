Russian official banned from Olympics for life is still in charge of 2018 World Cup

FIFA says Mutko's ban by the IOC won't impact Russia's World Cup preparations. Getty Images

Russia will not compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics after the International Olympic Committee dropped the hammer on Tuesday, barring Russia for its "unprecedented" doping scandal. Among the notable punishments handed down was Russia Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko receiving a lifetime from by the IOC.

Mutko was the Minister of Sport from 2008 to 2016. He is also the Chair for the 2018 World Cup, which will be held in Russia. Mutko has vehemently denied the existence of any such program, which also violates the terms of the probation leveled upon Russia when the scandal was initially broken.

Other sanctions include the suspension of Alexander Zhukov from the IOC, and Mutko's deputy, Yuri Nagornykh, received a lifelong ban himself. Sochi 2014 CEO Dmitry Chernyshenko has also been pulled from the 2022 Beijing coordination commission. In addition to the personal charges, the Russian Olympic Committee has been ordered to pay the charges for the IOC's investigation.

Less than an hour after Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC, announced the sanctions, FIFA issued a statement on Mutko, saying that the ban has "no impact on the preparations for the 2018 World Cup as we continue to work to deliver the best possible event." Given its sordid past, one may think that FIFA would want to distance itself, but then again, maybe it isn't surprising after all.

Bach tried to distance himself from the investigation time and time again, and gave Russia the chance to admit to the scandal and compete. The ROC did not oblige. On Friday, Mutko said that "I'm happy to go to any court, to any disciplinary committee, to anyone and I'll be happy to talk about how there has never been and will never be any state programmes related to doping in this country."