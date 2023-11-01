The United States is officially sending four different basketball teams to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Not only will the men's and women's 5x5 teams head to France, but USA Basketball announced on Wednesday that both 3x3 three teams qualified for the Olympics as well.

Both the men's and women's teams rank second internationally, which will allow them to bypass the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. This marks the first time the 3x3 men's team has qualified for the Olympics after missing out at the Tokyo Games in 2021, the first year in which 3x3 basketball was included.

"USA Basketball is extremely proud to qualify four basketball teams for Paris 2024," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. "We look forward to watching all teams compete at the highest level with the goal of winning four Olympic gold medals.

"I want to thank each 3x3 player, coach and staff member who has dedicated time over the last 12 months to helping the United States earn these spots in Paris. This is an exciting opportunity for USA Basketball," Tooley said.

The women's team is looking to defend its gold medal at the 2024 Olympics after defeating Russia 18-15 in the finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

After missing out last time around, the men's 3x3 team has done some solid work in the last couple of years and recently won the gold medal at the Pan-Am Games in Chile.

The 2024 Olympics will kick off on July 26 next year, and the 3x3 basketball tournament will run from July 30 to Aug. 5.