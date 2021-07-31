All eyes will be on Team USA Basketball on Saturday morning. The team, loaded with NBA stars, will play against the Czech Republic in the third and final group stage game of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Team USA beat Iran 120-66 in its last contest, easily covering the 41.5-point spread in that matchup. Team USA, however is, just 1-1 after being upset in its opener against France. The Czech Republic is also 1-1 in Tokyo, beating Iran and falling to France.

Tip-off is set for 8 a.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists USA Basketball as a 24-point favorite in the latest USA vs. Czech Republic odds. The over-under for total points has been set at 183.5. Before finalizing any Czech Republic vs. USA basketball picks or Olympic basketball predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Olympics expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. At Rio in 2016, Tierney profited big-time. He told readers to bet over on Team USA's gold medal count (41.5) and over on Team USA's overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 golds, 121 medals and two easy cashes.

And for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States winning under 10.5 gold medals (+110).

Now, with the 202 Tokyo Summer Olympics rolling on, Tierney has analyzed every angle of Saturday's USA vs. Czech Republic matchup and revealed his top Olympic basketball picks and predictions. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine. Now, here are the Olympics 2020 odds and betting trends for Czech Republic vs. USA:

USA vs. Czech Republic spread: USA -24.5

USA vs. Czech Republic over-under: 183.5 points

USA vs. Czech Republic money line: Team USA -4500, Czech Republic +1500

USA: Aiming for a fourth consecutive gold medal

CR: Playing in the Olympics for the first time

Why you should back the USA

Team USA shifted its starting lineup for the Iran game and the results were tremendous. While it has to be adjusted for the level of competition, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker joined the starting five and the Americans played at a very high level against Iran. The talent level deployed by Team USA is off the charts, and the Americans used an aggressive scheme that showcased the team's individual excellence in the last matchup. They also shot the ball tremendously well, making 19 3-pointers, and they could persist against Czech Republic.

Six different players knocked down multiple triples against Iran, and that is a good reminder of the skill level with the entire roster. Moreover, Team USA's athleticism could put the Americans in a favorable spot against more of a plodding team, and the relatively modest point spread is perhaps a byproduct of their struggles in the opener and during the exhibition run, rather than their actual level of capability.

Why you should back Czech Republic

The Czechs are at a significant talent disadvantage, but they are riding high after strong showings in recent months. They defeated both Canada and Greece in order to make their first Olympic appearance, and Czech Republic also opened its Tokyo run with a win over Iran. While the Czechs stumbled against France, Czech Republic does have more NBA pedigree than the Iran team that the United States recently throttled.

Tomas Satoransky is the team's best player, and the veteran NBA guard presents length, skill, passing ability and on-ball creation at the point of attack. He is flanked by Jan Vesely, a former NBA lottery pick who is well-regarded internationally. In addition, this particular USA squad has not been as consistently dominant as previous iterations, and Czech Republic should take the floor with a sense of urgency on the biggest international basketball stage.

