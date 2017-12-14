Watch, stream Olympic qualifying for halfpipe, slopestyle at Dew Tour

The road to the 2018 Winter Games for the top American snowboarders and freeskiers runs through Breckenridge, Colo., on Friday and Saturday as the Dew Tour plays host to the next round of Olympic qualifying. With a win, several competitors could book their ticket to the Olympics in halfpipe and slopestyle.

Shaun White, however, is going to have to continue to wait in his pursuit of a spot on the team. White fell on both of his runs in Thursday's prelims, leaving him on the outside looking in for Friday's final, finishing 14th. The third and fourth qualifiers aren't until January. White's odds of making the team are still high, but nonetheless, he'll have to wait.

Ben Ferguson is looking to secure a berth on the halfpipe team in the finals on Friday, and he can do so by coming in among the top two of Americans.

Other stars in this week's qualifiers include Chloe Kim (women's snowboard halfpipe), David Wise (men's ski halfpipe) and Julia Marino (women's snowboard slopestyle). Here is the full list of U.S. athletes who can qualify with a win this weekend:

Ben Ferguson (snowboard halfpipe)

Chloe Kim (snowboard halfpipe)



Chris Corning (snowboard slopestyle)



Red Gerard (snowboard slopestyle)



Jamie Anderson (snowboard slopestyle)

Julia Marino (snowboard slopestyle)



David Wise (ski halfpipe)



Torin Yater-Wallace (ski halfpipe)



Maddie Bowman (ski halfpipe)



Devin Logan (ski halfpipe)



Maggie Voisin (ski slopestyle)



Event schedule from Breckenridge

Friday

Men's Ski Halfpipe Final: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.



Women's Ski Halfpipe Final: 12:45-1:30 p.m.



Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final: 2:30-3:45 p.m.



Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final: 4:15-5 p.m.



Saturday

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final: 11-11:45 a.m.



Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final: 12:15-1:30 p.m.



Men's Ski Slopestyle Final: 2:30-3:45 p.m.



Women's Ski Slopestyle Final: 4:15-5 p.m.



How to watch

Location : Breckenridge, Colorado



: Breckenridge, Colorado Channel : NBC Sports, Olympic Channel (check local listings)



: NBC Sports, Olympic Channel (check local listings) Stream, desktop: fuboTV (try for free)



TV times on NBC: