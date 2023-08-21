Soccer is booming around the globe right now. The Women's World Cup just concluded with Spain hoisting the trophy. Club teams have opened their seasons in major leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Italian Serie A and others in Europe. Messi-mania has set in around the United States as international superstar Lionel Messi has been in immaculate form during the Leagues Cup run for Inter Miami. Luckily for soccer fans everywhere, the CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games.

CBS Sports Golazo network is covering it all with the latest soccer news, highlights and analysis. CBS Sports Golazo is about to be even more of a must-watch network as the 2023 U.S. Open Cup semifinals and finals are coming on August 23 and September 27. Those matches will include Messi and Inter Miami makes a run. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

How to watch, stream the CBS Sports Golazo Network

The channel will stream live for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV and Paramount+. Streaming began on April 11 with exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL Quarterfinal Encores.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network had a total of 12 live matches across its first two weeks, including from UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League and Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol. Additionally, the network offered a live second-screen tactical cam for top UEFA Champions League and Italian Serie A matches across the first two weeks.

Additional CBS Sports Golazo Network programming

Every day, the CBS Sports Golazo Network will get you caught up on the latest world soccer news with "MORNING FOOTY," the Network's flagship morning show streaming live from 7-9 a.m. ET. "MORNING FOOTY" helps fans set their day with highlights, interviews and the storylines impacting soccer worldwide with hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network also hosts "BOX 2 BOX," an exclusive special edition UEFA Champions League pre-match show. "BOX 2 BOX" airs live on weekdays from 1-2 p.m. ET, with host Poppy Miller and analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. The news-driven show updates fans as it quickly covers all the latest global football news and key soccer headlines with reports from around the world.

CBS Sports' expansive roster of soccer announcers will make regular appearances on the CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout the year. That includes Serie A analysts Marco Messina, Mike Grella, Matteo Bonetti and Fabrizio Romano. CBS Sports rules analyst Christina Unkel will also appear, as will the critically acclaimed "UEFA Champions League Today" studio team of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.