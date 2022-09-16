Two of the top high school teams in the nation get together in Florida for a huge matchup when No. 10 Chaminade Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) visits No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) on Friday. Both teams are off to undefeated starts this season, but American Heritage has won each of the last three head-to-head meetings since 2018. Numerous players from American Heritage have gone on to the NFL like Sony Michel, Tyson Campbell and Isaiah McKenzie. Chaminade-Madonna is no stranger to producing players that go on to the professional ranks, either.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Chaminade-Madonna. Last season, the Lions were undefeated at home and won a 3A state title. American Heritage was 3-1 in away games but had its playoff run ended in the state 5A semifinals against Miami Central. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps.

What you need to know about American Heritage

American Heritage is off to a 4-0 start and coming off of a blowout win against Glades Central, where they took a 56-0 victory. Senior quarterback Blake Murphy only threw eight passes in the game, but five of them were completed and four went for touchdowns. Even though the Patriots have a four-star running back committed to Ohio State in Mark Fletcher, senior Jerry Dinkins finished with 40 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

Fletcher is a four-star recruit in 247Sports.com's composite rankings, but he isn't the only high-profile prospect on the roster. Wide receiver Brandon Inniss is also committed to Ohio State, and is the highest-ranked player on the team as a five-star. Other senior four-star players include cornerback Damari Brown and NC State safety commit Daemon Fagan.

What you need to know about Chaminade Madonna

The Lions have scored more than 40 points in each of their last two games, and notched their most recent win last Friday against Northwestern (Miami, Fla.), 42-14. Junior quarterback Cedrick Bailey finished 16-24 for 312 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Sophomore wide receiver Kyle Washington made the most of his three catches, and finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns.

As impressive as Washington's performance was, the Lions have two junior wide receivers that are each five-star prospects in the 2024 247Sports recruiting rankings in Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith. Another super junior in Chaminade's offense is running back Davion Gause, who had 11 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns last week. Last year against American Heritage, Gause had a coming-out party with 24 rushing attempts for 157 yards and two scores.

