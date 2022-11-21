The United States Men's National Team has sported iconic kits over the years, and its 2022 FIFA World Cup uniforms are one of its most talked-about yet. Enthusiasm for this year's squad is at a fever pitch in its return to the World Cup, and after missing out in Russia 2018, the team's new look will usher in its next generation of world-class talent. Stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams will be adorned in the new streamlined white 2022 USMNT World Cup jersey, highlighted with trademark red and blue trim, as they fight to advance from a tough Group B with Wales, England, and Iran. Now that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway, it's time to show your support for the USMNT. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

Fanatics

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The future of the USMNT looks bright, and a new core of young talent will take center stage at the World Cup 2022. This new group of up-and-coming players has the potential to steal the hearts of the country, and its uniforms were designed with nods towards the familiar look of American football jerseys. A changing of the guard when it comes to USA's favored sport could come as soon as this year should the USMNT advance beyond the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002.

The white home kit features sleeve accents that drape down from the shoulders in America's traditional red and blue. The USA shield is prominently featured in the center of the chest with a splash of blue underscoring the collar. USA will feature that blue in its away uniform with black marbling throughout in a look that has never before been featured in its team profile.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the [away] kit to life."

Be sure to check out the new USMNT jerseys and more Team USA gear.

Ready to get the hottest World Cup gear today? See the newly-launched USMNT jerseys today and support the Americans this year. Shop now.