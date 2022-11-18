Rosters have been announced ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the Americans will boast one of the youngest squads in Qatar 2022. The 26-man roster for the USMNT features the likes of Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United). DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF) is the only holdover from the U.S. roster eight years ago, giving many players the chance to shine in the World Cup 2022. The U.S. squares off against Wales, England and Iran in Group B in the 2022 World Cup bracket. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The jerseys represent a fresh start for the USMNT, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Despite failing to qualify in 2018, the U.S. has advanced to the knockout stages in its last two World Cup appearances.

The USMNT home kit features the primary colors of the American flag. The jersey is primarily white with red and blue accents. The USMNT crest is predominantly featured front and center.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release.

The away jersey features a modern look that is sure to draw attention to the players on the pitch. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

