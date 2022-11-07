The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost here, and soccer fans will finally get to watch the United States Men's National Team compete on the world stage later this month. Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and the USMNT are ready to represent the Red, White and Blue at Qatar 2022 after the team missed the World Cup cut in 2018. The USMNT has advanced past the group stage in both of its previous World Cup appearances, and there is no doubt this stacked team could make a run at hoisting the Jules Rimet World Cup Trophy. Of course, there's no better way to support the USMNT than to dress just like the pros when the World Cup 2022 gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The new USMNT 2022 World Cup jerseys feature a mix of traditional and modern styling. The home uniform features a classic white jersey with red and blue accents, while the away kit features a deep blue tie-dye pattern paired with blue shorts and socks.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release, adding that the design team's work on the away kit "employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

Before the United States takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new USMNT jerseys and more Team USA gear.

