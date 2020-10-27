It almost feels like yesterday when the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League wrapped up, but fret not, the 2020-21 season is already upon us. On Tuesday, UEFA kicked off Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, which promises us showdowns between Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Juventus and Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig and plenty more.
You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.
If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on matchdays.
If you missed action from the previous day, check out "The Champions Club," featuring Jules Breach, Julien Laurens and Ade Akinfenwa. It's the ultimate nightly highlights show for fans of the Champions League on CBS All Access.
Here are all the dates you need to know for this season's Champions League:
Group stage: Matchday 2
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2
- Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0
- Atletico Madrid 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2
- Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2
- Porto 2, Olympiacos 0
- Marseille 0, Manchester City 3
- Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0
- Atalanta 2, Ajax 2
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Krasnodar vs. Chelsea, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Sevilla vs. Rennes, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Zenit, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Club Brugge vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Juventus vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Ferencvaros vs. Dynamo Kiev, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Group Stage: Matchday 3
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Shakhtar vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Manchester City vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Porto vs. Marseille, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Midtjylland vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Atalanta vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Zenit vs. Lazio, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Sevilla vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Chelsea vs. Rennes, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Ferencvaros vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Group Stage: Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Krasnodar vs. Sevilla, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Rennes vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Lazio vs. Zenit, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Juventus vs. Ferencvaros, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Dynamo Kiev vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Shakhtar, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Olympiacos vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Marseille vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Liverpool vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Ajax vs. Midtjylland, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Group Stage: Matchday 5
Tuesday, Dec. 1
- Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Shakhtar vs. Real Madrid, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Porto vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Marseille vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Liverpool vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Atalanta vs. Midtjylland, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Krasnodar vs. Rennes, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Sevilla vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Club Brugge vs. Zenit, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Juventus vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Group Stage: Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Lazio vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Chelsea vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Rennes vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Barcelona vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Dynamo Kiev vs. Ferencvaros, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Ajax vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Midtjylland vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Real Madrid vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Manchester City vs. Marseille, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Olympiacos vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Knockout stage
Round of 16 draw: Dec. 14
Round of 16 matches: Feb. 16-17, 23-24; March 9-10, 16-17
Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19
Quarterfinals: April 6-7, 13-14
Semifinal: April 27-28 and May 4-5
Final: May 29
Completed matches
Matchday 1
- Zenit 1, Club Brugge 2
- Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2
- Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0
- Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1
- Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
- Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1
- Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2
- RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
- Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2
- Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3
- Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0
- Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2
- Manchester City 3, Porto 1
- Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0
- Ajax 0, Liverpool 1
- Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4