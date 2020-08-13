Watch Now: Shakhtar To Face Inter Milan In Europa League Semifinals ( 1:13 )

The 2020 UEFA Champions League takes center stage on Thursday when RB Leipzig battles Atletico Madrid for a spot in the semifinals. RB Leipzig finished in third-place in the Bundesliga this season, which guarantees them a spot in next season's Champions League. The Red Bulls advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after thrashing last season's runners-up, Tottenham Hotspur, in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid cruised past defending champions Liverpool to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Kick-off for RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid is at 3 p.m. ET. The latest Champions League odds from William Hill list Atletico Madrid at +122 (risk $100 to win $122), while RB Leipzig is going off at +260. The draw is +210 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid picks or Champions League predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls last week in the Champions League round of 16, correctly predicting Juventus' (-185) victory over Lyon, Barcelona (-165) knocking off Napoli and Bayern Munich (-270) cruising past Chelsea.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thursday's Champions League quarterfinal and revealed its picks for RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid over at SportsLine.

Top predictions for RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup between RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. RB Leipzig is making its first appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, but the Red Bulls will be without one of their best playmakers on Thursday.

RB Leipzig suffered a devastating blow to its offensive attack when forward Timo Werner signed with Chelsea this summer, electing to make the transfer before RB Leipzig's Champions League tilt against Atletico Madrid. Werner contributed 28 goals and eight assists in 34 Bundesliga matches for RB Leipzig this season.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, is widely known for its exceptional defensive shape. Los Rojiblancos gave up just 27 goals in 38 matches in La Liga this season, the second-best mark behind only the Spanish champions Real Madrid. In addition, Atletico Madrid has recorded a shutout in two of its last three fixtures in the Champions League, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Thursday.

How to make Champions League picks for RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own Champions League picks.

So who wins RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Atletico Madrid vs. RB Leipzig money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.