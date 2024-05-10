Chelsea attempt to halt their five-game road winless streak in league play when they visit Nottingham Forest for an English Premier League match on Saturday. Chelsea (15-9-11) have gone 0-4-1 away from home since defeating Crystal Palace 3-1 on Feb. 12. However, the Blues are coming off a dominant 5-0 home triumph over West Ham last weekend. Nottingham Forest (8-9-19), who are playing their final home match of the season, ended their four-game winless stretch with a 3-1 win at Sheffield United last Saturday. The Tricky Trees edged the Blues 1-0 at Chelsea in their first meeting of the campaign.

Kickoff at the City Ground is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Blues are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while the Tricky Trees are +260 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Chelsea -115, Nottingham Forest +260, Draw +300

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Blues -0.5 (-115)

CHE: The Blues have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 13 Premier League games

NF: The Tricky Trees are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Blues (1-2-0)

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues came up empty at Arsenal after routing Everton 6-0 on Apr. 15 but have recovered nicely, outscoring their opponents 9-2 while recording two wins and a draw over their last three contests. Nicolas Jackson has regained his scoring touch, as he tallied in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham on May 2 and registered a brace in a 5-0 triumph over West Ham three days later. The 22-year-old striker, who ranks second on the team with a career-high 13 goals, converted just once in six Premier League matches prior to the win versus Spurs.

Jackson, who netted 12 goals with Villarreal in 2022-23, trails fellow newcomer Cole Palmer on Chelsea's scoring list. The 22-year-old Palmer was signed to a seven-year contract last September after beginning his EPL career with Manchester City and has been superb for the Blues as he is second in the league with 21 goals. The midfielder also converted against West Ham, giving him 11 goals in his last eight matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees are looking to post back-to-back victories for just the second time this season, as they only accomplished the feat in late December against Newcastle United and Manchester United. Forward Chris Wood leads Nottingham with 12 goals despite having gone four contests without a goal. Prior to the drought, the 32-year-old New Zealander converted in four consecutive matches.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is second on the Tricky Trees with seven goals following a brace in the win at Sheffield that ended his four-game dry spell. Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has netted six goals while Swedish forward Anthony Elanga and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White both have recorded five goals and are among eight players tied for eighth in the Premier League with eight assists. The 22-year-old Elanga produced the lone tally in Nottingham's victory at Chelsea in September. See which team to pick here.

