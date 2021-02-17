When these teams last met in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, things did not go very well for Porto. The side from Portugal was unable to generate offense against Juventus in the 2016-17 tie, losing 1-0 on home soil and 2-0 on the road. Porto will be seeking better results this time around as it hosts Juventus in the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. Porto went 4-0-1 over its final five group-stage matches in the competition, outscoring its opponents 9-0 during that span.

Kickoff from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Porto vs. Juventus odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Juventus as a +102 money line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Porto vs. Juventus spread: Juventus -0.5

Porto vs. Juventus over-under: 2.5 goals

Porto vs. Juventus money line: Juventus +102, Porto +310

POR: Porto has not allowed a goal over its last 467 minutes in this competition

JUV: Juventus has allowed more than one goal only twice in its last 25 matches

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Porto and Juventus. Porto has produced two goals in three of its last four matches, winning one of those outings while drawing the other two. It should come as no surprise that Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi scored in each of the Dragons' last two games, as they rank first and second on the team, respectively. Oliveira has scored 12 times in 23 matches, while Taremi has recorded 10 goals in 22 contests.

Juventus has been held scoreless in its last two matches, but only four teams had more goals during the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Italian giants are led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is averaging nearly a goal per match, as he has registered 23 in 26 games this season. The 36-year-old native of Portugal has scored four goals in his last three Champions League outings, while Alvaro Morata is tied for the lead in this competition with six tallies, one of the reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Wednesday.

