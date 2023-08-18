The 2023 Women's World Cup final is almost here as Spain and England face off on Sunday. It will mark the monumental end of the ultra-competitive tournament with one of these nations earning their first start on the women's side. Both England and Spain have tasted success on the men's national team level having claimed one World Cup, and they can soon join Germany as the only country to win both a women's and men's World Cup.

Ahead of the action, here are our picks:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Picks





Sandra Herrera Pardeep Cattry James Benge Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Result England 2, Spain 1 England 2, Spain 0 England 2, Spain 1 England 2, Spain 0 Spain 2, England 1 Player of the Match Alessia Russo, England Lauren Hemp, England Alessia Russo, England Ella Toone, England Salma Paralluelo, Spain

England vs. Spain pick

Herrera: England have a ton of momentum heading into the final. Ella Toone slotted into Lauren James place while she served her red card suspension and she's been clicking alongside Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. The attacking trio will ultimately be too much for Spain to handle, especially with James now available for selection.

Cattry: England started the tournament off slow but have developed a knack for problem solving en route to the final thanks to Sarina Wiegman's tactical savvy. Coupled with a hot streak in front of goal that has seen both Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo score in the quarterfinals and semifinals, this is England's final to lose - and they probably won't.

Benge: With the caveat that I may simply be looking to wish this into existence, the manner of England's response to Sam Kerr's equaliser in what was effectively a road semifinal convinced me that this was a team who knew it was going to win the tournament. They didn't panic, they stuck to a rapid approach to ball progression that was proving effective and they got their reward. This feels like a team of true, consistent winners. They'll prove they are on Sunday.

Gonzalez: The English feel like a team of destiny, one that has overcome injuries, suspensions and more to get where they are. They have been prolific, they've bounced back when they haven't been, and they have one of the best managers in the world, women's or men's soccer, in Sarina Wiegman. It's been years since England have thought it's coming home, and on Sunday, it is.

Booth: Despite Spain's defensive issues, England starting matches slowly will be to their advantage when Spain heads into the half with a one goal lead. It will be an epic finish but England's counter won't be enough to overturn the early lead as Spain's passing seals a World Cup title.