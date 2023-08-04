The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage has now concluded. The ninth edition of the tournament has checked off many historic firsts including being co-hosted for the first time and held in the southern hemisphere between Australia and New Zealand. The first-ever 32-team expanded field didn't disappoint, with 8 debutant teams and plenty of group upsets and tournament shockers delivered by Colombia, Japan, Nigeria, Morocco, and Jamaica,

Now the knockout rounds are upon us with the Round of 16 beginning on Saturday. Switzerland and Spain will kick off the Round of 16 followed by Japan and Norway.

So let's take a look at some superlatives as we hit the midway point of the tournament:

Break out player

Linda Caicedo, Colombia: The 18-year-old forward is the trademark definition of a breakout player -- she's young and entertaining. Her two goals in the group stage meant she was able to announce herself in a major way Down Under, but goalscoring is hardly her only skill. She was monumental in her team's 2-1 win over Germany, in which she tallied the first goal, completed 19 out of 24 passes and five out of seven in the final third, and won possession 15 times. The future is bright for Caicedo, and Colombia as they progress to the knockouts. - Pardeep Cattry

Lauren James, England: The forward may have single-handedly turned England's tournament around during the group stage. After a nervy and narrow 1-0 against debutant Haiti, Manager Sarina Weigman shook things up and started James during the final two games. The end result led to three goals and three assists for James. An early Golden Boot and Golden Ball candidate for sure. - Sandra Herrera

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Most underwhelming team

United States: There has always been a sense that the USWNT will inevitably get the job done, even if they do not get it right on the first try. Over the course of the group stage, though, the reigning champions have not gotten better and have arguably become more underwhelming with each game. There are now serious question marks around the reigning champions, who just a few short weeks ago felt like the obvious choice to win a third consecutive World Cup. - Pardeep Cattry

Germany: Considered one of the favorites to directly rival the United States for a shot at the 2023 title. The Germans didn't even make it out of their group. Perhaps there were some red flags along the way. Closing out 2022 with a loss to the USWNT, heading into the tournament with a loss against Zambia, and an injury to midfielder Lena Oberdorf. This is a bleak, historic exit in the group stage, but this is a program that will bounce back with so much young talent on the roster. - Sandra Herrera

Most surprising team

Jamaica: The surprise is not that Jamaica, with talent like Bunny Shaw up top and Becky Spencer in goal, would provide some stumbling blocks in a group that included giants France and Brazil. The surprise is that they completely shut both teams out and sent Brazil packing en route to their first knockout berth. It marks a vast improvement from their first World Cup in 2019 when they conceded 12 goals, and means a win for Colombia over the Reggae Girlz won't come easily. - Pardeep Cattry

USWNT: Not rated here for particular lights-out play and that's the surprise. They entered the tournament as two-time reigning World Cup champions, the No. 1 ranked team in the world with a deep bench of talent, and the favorites to win the group. They now advance after securing only second place in Group E and head to the knockout rounds on some lackluster play. Maybe the knockout rounds will be full of better surprises for the team. - Sandra Herrera

Biggest disappointment

Germany: This tournament has not been easy for a handful of favorites, but Germany's group stage elimination might just be the biggest shock in Women's World Cup history. A year after making it to the final of the Women's Euro and boasting a mix of veterans and young talent, Germany were aiming to win their third World Cup title. Instead, the team fell flat against Colombia and South Korea and were overly reliant on Alexandra Popp and are now on their way home. - Pardeep Cattry

Brazil: They got off to a blazing start against Panama with a 4-0 win but failed to generate that same spark against France. Ultimately, they fell short of surviving the group against a Jamaica squad setting history of their own. Manager Pia Sundhage might be haunted by her limited use of Marta during the group stage with their early exit. This World Cup has said farewell to a few legends already and the scenes during Marta's exit will remain ingrained forever. Obrigada rainha- Sandra Herrera

Most improved team

Morocco: Few teams go from losing 6-0 to advancing to the knockouts in less than two weeks, but the World Cup newcomers rebounded in impressive form. They showed resolve and scored the goals to back it up, and are the only tournament first-timers in the round of 16 - Pardeep Cattry

Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz have made the most of their second consecutive World Cup appearance. They were drawn into a competitive group alongside France, Brazil, and Panama with question marks around who would advance with European and South American powerhouse programs. Ahead of the tournament, parents and allies of the team crowdfunded for the squad in light of poor federation support and a lack of resources. Good coaching from Lorne Donaldson, smart game planning by the staff, combined with strong performances and execution by the players have led the team to the first-ever knockout birth for the country. - Sandra Herrera

Best group performance

Japan: Few teams walked out of the group stage as cleanly as Japan did with wins over Costa Rica, Zambia, and most notably, Spain. There's already optimism that this group of players is the best since the 2011 team that won the World Cup, and they may make a deep run by capitalizing on the momentum of a successful group stage campaign. - Pardeep Cattry

Morocco: Don't call it a comeback, Morocco had the vision to reach the knockouts and rallied to achieve their goal. After a lopsided loss against Germany to open the group, the Atlas Lions bounced back with two wins against South Korea and Colombia. They needed some help on the final matchday, but they executed what they set out to achieve in the group, and are the only debutant team this tournament to make the knockout round. - Sandra Herrera