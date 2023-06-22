The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20 and It's the first time the competition will be co-hosted in the southern hemisphere in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament has been expanded to 32 participating nations and FIFA has recently announced the final updated team rankings ahead of the tournament. Fans can watch the upcoming World Cup with Fubo TV (try for free).
Take a quick look at FIFA's official top ten rankings ahead of the World Cup:
FIFA Rankings
1. USA
2. Germany
3. Sweden
4. England
5. France
6. Spain
7. Canada
8. Brazil
9. Netherlands
10. Australia
CBS Sports World Cup Power Rankings
The margins on the pitch that separate the top ten teams are so narrow that every team has faced a challenge in recent fixtures against one another in 2023.
Sweden and Germany played to a scoreless draw in February. Brazil took England to penalty kicks, but fell short, in the first-ever Women's Finalissima. The USWNT defeated Brazil, Canada, and No. 11 ranked Japan during the SheBelieves Cup. Australia defeated England at in London during April. All recent fixtures are examples of how any of the top teams can get the better of one another.
So let's take a look at the current top ten and see where they fall on our own Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
USA
–
The tournament's reigning champions and on the quest for a fifth star and third consecutive title. Like other teams, injuries have kept some players out. But they have depth and are undefeated in seven matches this year all against World Cup-bound teams. They'll be without team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, but have a split mix of experience and new names for the tournament which might give them a different kind of x-factor ahead of the competition.
2.
England
–
The Lionesses might be No. 4 on FIFA's rankings but they're in second on our rankings. They've dominated Europe, are reigning Euro champions, and will be gunning for the World title. They'll also miss their team captain Leah Williamson after she sustained an ACL injury. They have the depth at center back to compensate, and Rachel Daly's promotion from defender to foward may be a game changer for England.
3.
Germany
–
A talented squad that finished as runners-up against England in the Euros, they're a European powerhouse on the path to return to prominance at international competitons. Look for Germany to dominate the midfield this summer with potent a mix of experience and young talent gives them a top-three spot on the power rankings.
4.
Sweden
–
Led by long-time captain Caroline Seger, this group may quietly dominate their group stage and upset the knockout rounds. Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, and Fridolina Rolfo are attackers that can impact a game in the tensest moments.
5.
France
–
Manager Hervé Renard (last seen leading Saudi Arabia over Lionel Messi' Argentina at the men's World Cup) has only been with the team since March but, his side is unbeaten in five games this year, with the return of multiple veteran players back in the mix for another shot at a World Cup. Wendie Renard is back in as team captain, and Eugenie Le Sommer also returned, but the absence of Marie Antoinette Katoto due to injury in the attack will be missed at a second consecutive World Cup.
6.
Spain
–
Last September 15 players expressed concerns about the culture in the national team program. Three players from the original 15 have been named to the provisional roster, and Alexia Putellas has returned from an ACL injury. They will need be more lethal in front of goal than they were in 2019 and score in order to win games.
7.
Brazil
–
Several Brazilian players are in top form and Marta is back from an ACL injury. Look for Kerolin, Debinha, and Geyse to have an impact on the squad. Players have already stated they are motivated by Argentina's run for Messi, and hope to obtain the ever elusive World Cup for Marta in what could be her final tournament as a player.
8.
Netherlands
–
The squad looks in much different form compared to their 2019 World Cup runner-up finish, and far from their 2017 Euro championship form, but have enough to make the knockout rounds. They've had a short build-up with manager Andries Jonker to this World Cup, and they will be without Vivianne Miedema but are still capable of upsetting opposing teams.
9.
Canada
–
Another team has been in a public dispute with their federation for months over backpay and lack of resources. They enter the tournament as Olympic gold medalists. They'll be more than motivated to do well, and their ability to organize well against opposing teams will be an asset.
10.
Australia
–
Led by prolific goal scorer Sam Kerr, the co-hosts have the pressures of a nation upon them. It'll be another tournament that will ask questions of the team's defensive shape, but it'll a massive opportunity to capture the attention of local audiences and truly shift the cultural landscape.