The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20 and It's the first time the competition will be co-hosted in the southern hemisphere in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament has been expanded to 32 participating nations and FIFA has recently announced the final updated team rankings ahead of the tournament.

Take a quick look at FIFA's official top ten rankings ahead of the World Cup:

FIFA Rankings

1. USA

2. Germany

3. Sweden

4. England

5. France

6. Spain

7. Canada

8. Brazil

9. Netherlands

10. Australia

CBS Sports World Cup Power Rankings

The margins on the pitch that separate the top ten teams are so narrow that every team has faced a challenge in recent fixtures against one another in 2023.

Sweden and Germany played to a scoreless draw in February. Brazil took England to penalty kicks, but fell short, in the first-ever Women's Finalissima. The USWNT defeated Brazil, Canada, and No. 11 ranked Japan during the SheBelieves Cup. Australia defeated England at in London during April. All recent fixtures are examples of how any of the top teams can get the better of one another.

So let's take a look at the current top ten and see where they fall on our own Power Rankings: