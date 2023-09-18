AC Milan will host Newcastle on Tuesday at San Siro, three days after the Derby della Madonnina's, which was a 5-1 defeat against Inter. The hosts will need to react in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League's group stage as AC Milan and Newcastle are in Group F, alongside PSG and Borussia Dortmund. Stefano Pioli's team, after the disappointing defeat against their city rivals, look to take all three points against the English side and familiar face Sandro Tonali, who left the Italian giants in the summer to join Eddie Howe's side and will make his sensational comeback in Milan. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, September 19 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

Watch: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan +155; Draw: +235; Newcastle +170

Team news

AC Milan: Pioli is expected to make a few changes ahead of the opening game of the group stage. Fikayo Tomori is back after he was suspended for the derby against Inter, while Tommaso Pobega should start instead of Tijjani Reijnders. American international Christian Pulisic is expected to begin the match on the bench, with Samuel Chukwueze starting as right winger.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Pobega, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze, Leao, Giroud.

Newcastle: The visitors' lineup is pretty easy to predict, with Tonali back in the squad after picking up a minor muscular injury during the International break with Italy.

Potential Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Prediction

After losing the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday, AC Milan are expected to react and need to win to start off well group stage of the Champions League on a high note. Pick: AC Milan 2, Newcastle 1.