Manchester United announced on Sunday that Brazilian winger Antony will not return to the club "until further notice in order to address the allegations" of assault made against him. The 23-year-old was expected to be back on Monday alongside the players who have not participated in international matches after he was dropped from Brazil's squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

There is currently a police investigation ongoing following allegations of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend, and he's also facing further allegations of assault made by two other women, per ESPN.

The English side announced on Sunday that he also won't be back until further notice in order to address the matter. The decision was agreed upon with the player.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations," a club statement read.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Antony has denied the allegations and issued a statement stating, "I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

The former Ajax winger joined United in 2022 and has scored eight times in 48 appearances.