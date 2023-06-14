World champions Argentina take on Australia in a friendly on Thursday Morning at Workers' Stadium in Beijing which you can watch only on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Lionel Messi and his teammates are still on a high after their FIFA 2022 World Cup triumph while the Socceroos were one of the nations that fell as the Albiceleste marched to victory in Qatar. The two last met in the round of 16 back in December and Argentina went on to beat France in the final before friendlies against Panama and Curacao.

Lionel Scaloni's men have now switched their attentions to defending their Copa America crown in 2024 with Messi set to join Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Given that the South Americans have lost just once in their past 45 games across all competitions in a surprise group stage defeat to Saudi Arabia, the Aussies face an uphill task despite their spirited showing under Graham Arnold last time and the AFC Asian Cup will be on their minds as it looms into view for early 2024.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 15 | Time: 8 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 15 | 8 a.m. ET Location: Workers' Stadium -- Beijing, China

Workers' Stadium -- Beijing, China TV and live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Argentina -700; Draw: +550; Australia +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



CBS Sports Golazo Network

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Team news

Argentina: Lisandro Martinez is out injured while Juan Foyth, Papu Gomez, Angel Correa, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez were all left out, so only 19 of the squad were at the World Cup. One of those, Julian Alvarez, might not feature after he won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City last weekend. Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte are pushing for their debuts while Messi should captain his country for what could be his 175th outing. Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul could start while German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina will by vying to partner Nicolas Otamendi at the back.

Possible Argentina XI: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Simeone, Garnacho.

Australia: Arnold's squad is a young one as he runs the rule over potential players for his January Asian Cup campaign. There is no Aaron Mooy, Craig Goodwin, Jason Cummings, Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Jackson Irvine and Bailey Wright for the Socceroos -- all of them featured against Argentina in Qatar. Alessandro Circati and Thomas Glover could debut while Gianni Stensness and Denis Genreau have worked their way back into international contention through club form.

Possible Australia XI: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello.

Prediction

Given that Argentina's squad is far more experienced than Australia's this should be a straightforward win for the world champions. The Socceroos troubled the Albiceleste in Qatar, but they need their missing key pieces to do that regularly. Pick: Argentina 2, Australia 0.