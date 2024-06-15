Inter Miami CF hope to avoid matching their longest winless streak of the season despite being without their top two scorers when they visit the Philadelphia Union in a 2024 Major League Soccer matchup on Saturday. League-leading Inter Miami (10-5-3), who won't have Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez in the lineup as they prepare for Copa America, endured a loss and two draws from March 23-April 6 before going 7-1-0 over their next eight contests. That unbeaten run ended with a 3-1 home setback against Atlanta United FC, which was followed by a 3-3 draw with St. Louis City in the Herons' final MLS match before the international break. Philadelphia ((4-8-4), who also will be without their top two scorers in Hungarian Daniel Gazdag (Copa America) and Julian Carranza (ankle injury/pending transfer), are looking to extend their unbeaten streak to five games as they take the pitch for the first time since battling Montreal to a 2-2 draw on June 1.

Kickoff at Subaru Park in Chester, Penn. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia are -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Philadelphia vs. Inter Miami odds via SportsLine consensus, while the Herons are +280 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami money line: Union -125, Herons +280, Draw +320

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami over/under: 3.5 goals

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami spread: Union -0.5 (-120)

PHI: The Union are 0-2-4 in their last six home matches



MIA: The Herons are unbeaten in their last five road contests (4-1-0)



Why you should back Philadelphia

The Union will need to find offense from other sources as midfielder Gazdag (team-high 10 goals) and forward Carranza (six) won't be in the lineup. The only player other than Gazdag and Carranza that has converted over Philadelphia's last six matches is Danish forward Mikael Uhre, who is third on the club with five tallies. The 29-year-old Uhre, who scored 13 and nine goals in his first two seasons with the Union, netted the team's second tally in its draw with Montreal.

Another candidate to convert is Jack McGlynn, who has scored two goals in 15 matches this season after registering a pair in 27 games last year. The 20-year-old midfielder, who also has notched four assists in 2024, netted his first tally of the campaign in a 3-2 loss to Seattle on April 30 and converted in the 79th minute of Philadelphia's next match against D.C. United to earn the club a 2-2 draw. Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya scored the lone goal for Union in their 4-1 loss to Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals in August, while Norwegian defender Jakob Glesnes and midfielder Leon Flach tallied in a 4-1 MLS victory against the Herons last June. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Without Messi and Suarez, who are tied for third in MLS with 12 goals apiece, the Herons also will be expecting others to step up offensively. One player who will be counted on is forward Leonardo Campana, who is third on the club with four goals. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian, who netted 11 tallies in his first season with Inter Miami in 2022 and finished with nine last year, scored the game-winner in back-to-back matches against D.C. United and Vancouver last month.

Robert Taylor recorded a career-high four goals last season, with half of them coming against the Union. The 29-year-old Finnish midfielder converted in the Herons' 2-0 victory at home last March and netted Inter Miami's lone tally in a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia 3 ½ months later. Spanish defender Jordi Alba, who registered a goal and two assists in the Herons' most recent MLS match, scored in the club's Leagues Cup semifinal win against the Union last year. See which team to pick here.

