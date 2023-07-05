After a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, Arsenal's mission going into the summer is simple: find a way to close the gap to Manchester City. Heading into the transfer window, Mikel Arteta's side have been focused on four player profiles in particular: two midfielders (one of whom will replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka), a versatile defender who can cover multiple positions and a forward who can do similar.

Their number one target has long been Declan Rice, who would be a club record signing, but their first signing was Chelsea's Kai Havertz, for whom they agreed to a £65 million deal. Work is also underway to secure Jurrien Timber as Arteta looks to get as much of his new squad as possible signed and sealed in time for preseason. The spring months proved just how the standards are for any club that wants to compete with City but if Arsenal get this summer right they might just come closer than anyone else to reaching them. Here are the latest updates from our CBS Sports insiders and rumors from across the world:

Partey favors Juventus switch

July 6: Thomas Partey's camp have informed his suitors in Saudi Arabia that he is not currently considering a move to the Pro League, where CBS Sports revealed last month he had three suitors in the form of Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr. The latter had been prepared to offer €30 million to Arsenal for the Ghana international, whose place in Arteta's side is in doubt due to the imminent arrival of Rice. If Partey were to leave -- and Arsenal would want a significant fee to sanction such a deal -- he would favor a move to Juventus. It remains to be seen if the Italian giants could put together an offer that is sufficiently tempting for the Gunners.

Arteta's right-hand man gone

July 6: Assistant manager Steve Round has left the club, sporting director Edu confirmed today. Round had been a key part of Arteta's coaching staff since the Spaniard's appointment in December 2019, the 52 year old bringing plenty of Premier League experience to a youthful set up. No replacement has yet been announced.

"As preparations for the new men's season get underway we can confirm Steve Round has left the club by mutual agreement," said Edu. "Steve joined the club as part of our new coaching staff in December 2019 when Mikel started his role as head coach. During his time with us, Steve played an integral role working with our men's first team players and helping the significant progress which we have made in recent seasons. We thank Steve for his contribution to Arsenal Football Club and wish him and his family all the best of health and happiness."

Rice medical imminent

July 5: A week after Manchester City withdrew from the race, leaving Arsenal to finalise terms for the £105 million transfer of Rice, an agreement has finally been struck with West Ham. That deal will see the Gunners pay the £100 million guaranteed portion of the deal in 24 months, a significant victory for the Hammers, who were eager to get as much of the money upfront as possible for their club captain. All that is left for Rice and Arsenal is to finalize personal terms, which would not be an issue, and complete his medical. The 24-year-old is currently on holiday but tests are expected to be conducted by the end of this week with his prospective club keen to involve Rice in as much of their preseason program as possible.

Should Arsenal end up paying the £5 million in bonuses that are viewed as eminently reachable, Rice will become the most expensive English player ever, eclipsing Jack Grealish's £100 million move to Manchester City. For that money Arsenal are getting a player of rare "footballing intelligence", a charismatic leader and a footballer with a relentless desire to improve. Read more about the soon-to-be Arsenal man here.

Timber to follow

July 5: Soon after him Arsenal are expected to finalise the signing of Jurrien Timber, who CBS Sports reported on June 28 was closing in on a move to the Gunners for around £43 million. Wednesday brought with it an agreement between Ajax and the London side with the young defender due for his medical in London this week. Once more personal terms would not be an issue, no wonder given that Timber turned down interest from Bayern Munich to join Arteta's side.

Twenty3

The 22-year-old has displayed impressive passing range in the Eredivisie and has been deployed as both a right back and central defender by Ajax bosses. That versatility is valued by Arteta, who would look to utilize Timber in both positions, inverting from full back to midfield as Oleksandr Zinchenko does from left back and indeed stepping into advanced spots from center back in a fashion similar to how John Stones works for Manchester City.

...And a new deal for Nelson

July 5: As if Arsenal were not busy enough finalising contracts, another new one was being signed today as Reiss Nelson finally put pen to paper on an extension at the Emirates Stadium. Strictly speaking the academy graduate is a free agent but it has been apparent since the club tabled a third extension offer, exclusively revealed by CBS Sports in May, that Nelson and his boyhood club would extend their time together.

Nelson follows Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka in putting pen to paper on fresh terms whilst confirmation of a new deal for William Saliba, one of the best defenders in the Premier League last season, should come when he returns from his summer break. If there is a downside to having such a talented young squad it is that there always seem to be more players who merit an extension and talks are expected to take place with Martin Odegaard and Ben White in the coming weeks.

Havertz on the move

June 22: Arsenal's first signing likely won't be Rice however with Kai Havertz's arrival from Chelsea due to be finalised by the end of the week, a medical taking place while the German international is on vacation. He may have struggled for form since leaving Bayer Leverkusen three years ago but that has not stopped Chelsea from demanding a high price indeed to part ways, Arsenal committing to a deal worth £65 million for the 24 year old.

Havertz arrives with all sorts of questions over him, ones which we break down in detail here, not least whether he will be the man to replace Granit Xhaka in Arteta's midfield trio. He would certainly offer the penalty box entries that that role demands but he could complicate Arsenal's off-ball defensive structure.