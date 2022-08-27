The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Arsenal

Current Records: Fulham 1-0-2; Arsenal 3-0

What to Know

Arsenal and Fulham are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Both clubs come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Arsenal got themselves on the board against Bournemouth on Saturday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. Arsenal strolled past Bournemouth with goals to spare, taking the game 3-0.

Meanwhile, Fulham won by a goal, slipping past Brentford 3-2.

Arsenal won their first match against Fulham 3-0 last season, but Fulham managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Fulham

Arsenal vs. Fulham When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium USA TV: NBC (4K)



fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -350; Draw +450; Fulham +900

Series History

Arsenal won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Fulham.