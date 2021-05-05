The Europa League semi-final between Arsenal and Villarreal is intriguingly poised heading into the second leg with the Gunners having turned a woeful performance in Spain into a 2-1 defeat that gives them hope of progress thanks to Nicolas Pepe's precious second half away goal.

Unai Emery has not lost a two-legged Europa League tie since 2012 and his side showed in the first leg that they have the cutting edge to net the away goal at the Emirates Stadium that would turn this tie dramatically in their favor. The scene is set for a thrilling European tie in north London.

Date: Thursday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Arsenal -120; Draw +250; Villarreal +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Speaking in his pre-match press conference Mikel Arteta was unsurprisingly coy on the status of key first-team players who may yet return to the fold for this must win game. Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette trained with the squad in full on Tuesday but their manager would not discuss whether they might be available. However he did have words of encouragement on the potential availability of David Luiz.

"With David, it is always possible," Arteta said of the center-back whose season seemed to be over when he limped out of Sunday's win over Newcastle, the first he had played in since knee surgery in April, with a hamstring injury. "He was already saying before the game that he wanted to be available. He has made an incredible effort to be in the position that he is today. The fact that he played against Newcastle was already a big bonus, because he had surgery on his knee."

Luiz may not be without his errors but his range of passing is crucial to Arsenal's build-up play and his partnership with Gabriel is as consistent a defensive duo as is available to Arteta. Having the veteran Brazilian available would be an almighty boost to the Gunners' hopes.

Villarreal: Can Emery help himself or will he fall into bad habits and attempt to protect a slender lead with a defensive lineup? His temptation to try the latter approach was apparent in the first leg when, 2-0 up at half-time, he withdrew striker Paco Alcacer for defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin, giving Arsenal a foothold in the game they had not had in the first 45 minutes.

It would appear to be in Villarreal's interests to go on the offensive in north London against a side who have only kept three clean sheets in 12 home Europa League knockout games but there will surely be part of Emery that knows that a draw takes him back to yet another final in this competition.

Prediction

Even if Luiz and Tierney are available it is hard to see Arsenal keeping a clean sheet. As such they will need go on the offensive and that will open up gaps for Villarreal to exploit. Pick: Arsenal 2 Villarreal 2