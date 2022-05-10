Liverpool's Premier League title hopes are on the line on Tuesday when the Reds visit Aston Villa. Anything but a win will all but hand the trophy over to Manchester City, who enter the day leading Liverpool by three points with three games to go. The pressure is on the Reds after stumbling against Tottenham last weekend, while Aston Villa are coming off a strong 3-1 win at Burnley. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Tuesday, May 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Villa +575; Draw +360; Liverpool -220 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Aston Villa: One more yellow for Tyrone Mings will result in a suspension. Villa are currently in 11th place and looking for a top-half finish. They may be able to do it if they can take just a point from this game, but they must first focus on defense. They have recorded two clean sheets in their last three games and riding a bit of momentum. Stopping Liverpool, or even containing them, would be quite the accomplish as they look to finish the season strong.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp has to decide how exactly to approach this game with the big FA Cup final against Chelsea set for Saturday. They aren't out of the title race, but they know the draw against Tottenham last time out really hurt their chances. Still, I would suspect a full-strength squad across the next two games, and then if the title appears out of reach, Klopp may opt to focus on getting everybody fit ahead of the Champions League final.

Prediction

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah score as the Reds win comfortably. Pick: Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0