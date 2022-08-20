AC Milan, after winning their opening match against Udinese, face Atalanta away in the second matchday of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Atalanta is coming off a 2-0 road win against Sampdoria, thanks to the goals scored by Rafael Toloi and new signing Ademola Lookman. AC Milan won both meetings against Atalanta last season, outscoring them 5-2 and scoring multiple goals in both matches, in large part thanks to Rafael Leao who scored twice in the two matches. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug 21 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Atalanta +180; Draw +240; AC Milan +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Atalanta: In the prematch press conference coach Gian Piero Gasperini openly spoke about the future of Ruslan Malinovskyi, who is close to leaving the club with both Tottenham and Olympique Marseille interested in him. Remarkably, Atalanta only won four home games last season, tied for fifth fewest in the league with Empoli and that was one of the reasons why they finished 8th last season with 59 points after finishing the prior two Serie A seasons with 78 points.

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli's side started off the new season well with a nice home win against Udinese. AC Milan was almost better on the road than it was at home last season, leading Serie A with 14 away wins and 41 goals scored on the road while allowing the third fewest goals against (19). Pioli has most players available, apart from the injured Rade Krunic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is expected to be back in January 2023.

Prediction

It will be an interesting match and Atalanta will try to stop the Serie A champions in their first home game and get some joy with their aggressive style of play. PICK: AC Milan 2, Atalanta 2.