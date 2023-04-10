Barcelona's march to La Liga supremacy continues Monday when they can go 15 points clear of Real Madrid with a victory over Girona following Los Blancos loss to Villarreal over the weekend. Despite getting knocked out of the Copa Del Rey at the hands of their rivals, it would be near impossible to overturn a 15-point lead in La Liga with only 10 games remaining if Barcelona can continue their dominance at the Camp Nou.

Xavi's men have won 85% of their home matches this season, allowing only 0.15 goals per game, so despite Girona being a team that can score, getting goals past Barcelona is a tough proposition.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Apr. 10 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Apr. 10 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -370; Draw +450; Girona +950 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: After Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele missed the Copa Del Rey semifinal, the biggest lineup questions that Xavi will face surrounds their fitness. Dembele has been out since the last time that Barcelona faced Girona but despite only having a quad strain, he still won't feature in this match over a month after picking up the initial injury. De Jong will also miss the match but could return for Barcelona's next match versus Getafe. Pedri could also return during that Getafe match giving Barcelona a full complement of midfielders.

Girona: With no injury concerns, Girona will only miss Reinier Jesus who was red-carded in their match against Espanyol. Scoring hasn't been an issue for a Girona side that has scored two or more goals in four of their last five games but defensively the club will give Barcelona chances as they've also conceded two or more goals in four of their last six matches. If Girona can score first in the match, things could get interesting but it's hard to see the defense withstanding pressure from Barcelona.

Prediction

Barcelona's march toward the La Liga title will continue in style as they brush Girona aside in front of their home support. Pick: Barcelona 2, Girona 0