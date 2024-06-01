Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will meet in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, marking the end of an era. The UCL will switch to a new format next season, which includes an expanded league phase. Real Madrid are trying to win their third trophy of the season after winning the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are eyeing their first trophy since 2021 and are trying to put their fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga in the rearview mirror.

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund 90-minute money line: Los Blancos -145, BVB +360, Draw +300

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Los Blancos -0.5 (-150)

RM: Los Blancos haven't lost since Jan. 18, a 4-2 setback against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey

in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey BD: The BVB won their only Champions League title in 1997, when they defeated Juventus



Why you should back Real Madrid

Real Madrid have never failed at this stage of the Champions League, winning all eight of their finals. They are unbeaten across their last 25 matches this season, including wins over Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the UCL. Four Real Madrid players have scored four or more goals during Champions League play, including five each from Joselu, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Borussia Dortmund have not won a title since 2021, and they are coming off their worst Bundesliga finish since 2014-15. They are also playing their first match in two weeks, so they might have to shake off some rust on Saturday. Real Madrid are unbeaten in the last four head-to-head matches between these teams, picking up two wins and two draws. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

The BVB have posted a clean sheet in half of their 12 Champions League matches, including both legs of their semifinal tie against PSG after being outscored by the Parisians 3-1 in their two group-stage meetings. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel recorded all six of the shutouts to rank first in the UCL and also leads the competition with 42 saves. Meanwhile, forward Niclas Fullkrug grabbed the club lead in goals in the tournament when he scored his third in a 1-0 triumph over PSG in the first leg of the semis.

The 31-year-old Fullkrug, who finished second on the BVB during the Bundesliga season with 12 tallies, also converted in a 4-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinals. Wingers Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi and midfielder Marco Reus all have recorded two goals for Dortmund in the competition, while defender Mats Hummels netted his first tally in the second leg of the semifinals to give the club a 1-0 win and punch its ticket to the final. Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer also has converted once in the UCL but is tied with Vinicius Junior for the tournament lead with five assists. See which team to pick here.

