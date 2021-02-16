The lineups are in for Tuesday's Champions League match between Barcelona and PSG (you can watch all the Champions League action Tuesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). As expected, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann lead the frontline for the hosts, while in-form youngster Francisco Trincao didn't make the starting XI. On the PSG side, no Neymar due to injury, while Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi start in attack.
You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.
Barcelona
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
- Sergino Dest
- Gerard Pique
- Clement Lenglet
- Jordi Alba
- Sergio Busquets
- Pedri
- Frenkie de Jong
- Antoine Griezmann
- Lionel Messi
- Ousmane Dembele
Barça XI#BarçaPSG— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 16, 2021
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/mMkv2XTH6E
PSG
- Keylor Navas
- Alessandro Florenzi
- Marquinhos
- Presnel Kimpembe
- Layvin Kurzawa
- Idrissa Gueye
- Leandro Paredes
- Moise Kean
- Marco Verratti
- Kylian Mbappe
- Mauro Icardi
Le 1⃣1⃣ de départ parisien ! 🔴🔵⚡️#UCL | #FCBPSG pic.twitter.com/jCHPzA8ss1— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 16, 2021