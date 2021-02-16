The lineups are in for Tuesday's Champions League match between Barcelona and PSG (you can watch all the Champions League action Tuesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). As expected, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann lead the frontline for the hosts, while in-form youngster Francisco Trincao didn't make the starting XI. On the PSG side, no Neymar due to injury, while Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi start in attack.

You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.

Barcelona

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Sergino Dest

Gerard Pique

Clement Lenglet

Jordi Alba

Sergio Busquets

Pedri

Frenkie de Jong

Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi

Ousmane Dembele

PSG