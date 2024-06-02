With an extra-inning loss on Saturday to the Milwaukee Brewers (box score), the Chicago White Sox became the first team this season to lose 10 consecutive games. They had previously been tied at nine in a row with the Miami Marlins, who began the season with an 0-9 mark. No other team this year has lost as many as eight straight. The White Sox have now lost 14 of their last 15 games.

The White Sox's latest defeat saw them blow a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Lefty Garrett Crochet held the Brewers to one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He also struck out eight to lower his 2024 ERA to 3.49. Crochet has now surrendered two runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts.

Willy Adames played a pivotal role in the Brewers' come-from-behind victory: he tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh inning, then delivered the winning hit in the bottom of the 10th:

The White Sox's 10-game losing streak is tied for the longest in franchise history since the last round of expansion, back in 1998. Chicago also lost 10 consecutive contests in April 2023. Should the White Sox lose again on Sunday, they'll tie for the fourth longest losing streak in all-time franchise history. To move into the top three, the White Sox will have to keep it up into next week:

1967 White Sox, 15 games 1924 White Sox, 13 games 1927 White Sox, 12 games

The White Sox will conclude their series with the Brewers on Sunday. They'll then visit the Cubs for two games before trekking to their home park for a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox. The earliest the White Sox can set a new franchise record for longest losing streak is next Saturday.

Chicago is now 15-44 on the year, by far the worst mark in the majors. Every other team, even the aforementioned Marlins, has won at least 21 games. The kicker is that the White Sox will not benefit from their futility in next year's draft: because they were in the lottery last winter, and because they do not receive revenue sharing, they won't be allowed to pick higher than 10th in 2025.