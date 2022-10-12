The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Porto @ Bayer Leverkusen

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Porto will be playing Bayer Leverkusen at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at BayArena. Porto won 2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen last Tuesday. With half the group stage already in the books, Porto (three points) is in second place in Group B behind Club Brugge (nine points), while Bayer Leverkusen (three points) is in third place in the group.

Porto wants a win to keep them out of last. Bayer Leverkusen wants a win to keep them out of last.

How To Watch

Who: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: BayArena

BayArena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leverkusen +101; Draw+270; Porto +250

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)