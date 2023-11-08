The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Galatasaray @ Bayern Munich
- Current Records: Galatasaray 1-1-1, Bayern Munchen 3-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Arena
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Galatasaray will face off against Bayern Munchen in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Allianz Arena. The odds don't look promising for Galatasaray but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, Galatasaray was not quite Bayern Munchen's equal in the second half last Tuesday. Galatasaray took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bayern Munchen. It was the first time in this tournament that Galatasaray let down their fans at home.
Galatasaray's loss was their third straight , which bumped their overall record up to 1-1-1. As for Bayern Munchen, the victory (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 3-0-0.
Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
Bayern Munchen is a huge favorite against Galatasaray, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -463 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Bayern Munchen won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Oct 24, 2023 - Bayern Munchen 3 vs. Galatasaray 1
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
|Time
|Where to watch
Real Sociedad vs. Benfica
12:45 PM
Paramount+
Napoli vs. Union Berlin
12:45 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Arsenal vs. Sevilla
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Copenhagen vs. Manchester United
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. Braga
3:00 PM
Paramount+
PSV vs. Lens
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Inter Milan
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network