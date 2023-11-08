The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Galatasaray @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Galatasaray 1-1-1, Bayern Munchen 3-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Galatasaray will face off against Bayern Munchen in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Allianz Arena. The odds don't look promising for Galatasaray but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, Galatasaray was not quite Bayern Munchen's equal in the second half last Tuesday. Galatasaray took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bayern Munchen. It was the first time in this tournament that Galatasaray let down their fans at home.

Galatasaray's loss was their third straight , which bumped their overall record up to 1-1-1. As for Bayern Munchen, the victory (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 3-0-0.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Bayern Munchen is a huge favorite against Galatasaray, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -463 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Bayern Munchen won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 24, 2023 - Bayern Munchen 3 vs. Galatasaray 1

