The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Lazio 4-1-2, Bayern Munich 5-1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Bayern Munich will face off against Lazio in the second leg at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich's last four Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Bayern Munich has some ground to make up against Lazio considering the result of their first leg back in February. Bayern Munich fell just short of Lazio by a score of 1-0. The defeat was Bayern Munich's first in this tournament so far.

Bayern Munich's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 5-1-1. As for Lazio, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1-2.

One of these teams will be headed to the Quarter-finals, while the other will be headed home in defeat. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bayern Munich is a huge favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -387 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern