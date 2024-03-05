The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Lazio @ Bayern Munich
- Current Records: Lazio 4-1-2, Bayern Munich 5-1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Arena
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Bayern Munich will face off against Lazio in the second leg at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich's last four Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Bayern Munich has some ground to make up against Lazio considering the result of their first leg back in February. Bayern Munich fell just short of Lazio by a score of 1-0. The defeat was Bayern Munich's first in this tournament so far.
Bayern Munich's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 5-1-1. As for Lazio, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1-2.
One of these teams will be headed to the Quarter-finals, while the other will be headed home in defeat. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Bayern Munich is a huge favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -387 to win.
The over/under is 2.5 goals.
Champions League TV schedule
All times Eastern
|Tuesday, March 5
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Bayern Munich vs. Lazio
3:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Real Sociedad vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3:00 PM
Multicast Stream
3:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
|Scoreline
|5:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Kickin' It
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Wednesday, March 6
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Copenhagen
3:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
3:00 PM
Multicast Stream
3:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
|Scoreline
|5:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network