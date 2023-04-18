untitled-design-2023-04-18t190839-089.png
The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ and CBS.

Who's Playing

  • Manchester City @ Bayern Munich
  • Current Records: Manchester City 6-3-0, Bayern Munich 8-0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be playing the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allianz Arena. Despite being away, Manchester City are nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Manchester City haven't lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Tuesday. They blew past Bayern Munich 3-0. Fans of Manchester City probably expected little less of the team, as they've collected four blowout victories in this tournament so far.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Manchester City didn't give the goalie a break and made nine shots on goal. They are a perfect 5-0-0 when they work the goalie so hard.

Manchester City's victory lifted them to 6-3-0 while Bayern Munich's loss dropped them down to 8-0-1. We'll see if Manchester City can repeat their recent success, or if Bayern Munich bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Manchester City are a slight favorite against Bayern Munich, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +140 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

