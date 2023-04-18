The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ and CBS.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Manchester City 6-3-0, Bayern Munich 8-0-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactics camera: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be playing the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allianz Arena. Despite being away, Manchester City are nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Manchester City haven't lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Tuesday. They blew past Bayern Munich 3-0. Fans of Manchester City probably expected little less of the team, as they've collected four blowout victories in this tournament so far.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Manchester City didn't give the goalie a break and made nine shots on goal. They are a perfect 5-0-0 when they work the goalie so hard.

Manchester City's victory lifted them to 6-3-0 while Bayern Munich's loss dropped them down to 8-0-1. We'll see if Manchester City can repeat their recent success, or if Bayern Munich bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Manchester City are a slight favorite against Bayern Munich, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +140 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.