Manchester City took care of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 in Germany to advance 4-1 on aggregate. Erling Haaland may have missed a penalty, but he once again found the net while Bayern are left floundering without a clear direction forward. Additionally, Dayot Upamecano found himself on the end of another miserable, mistake-filled 90 minutes that he won't soon forget.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
The stage is set for a Real Madrid-Man City semifinal. But before we start looking ahead to that, let's dive right into our player ratings from the match to see how everyone performed.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
Bayern Munich player ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Yann Sommer
90
Solid, but in truth, he didn't have a whole lot to deal with as his team was regularly on the front foot. Dove the wrong way on the penalty and could do little on Haaland's goal.
5
(DEF) Benjamin Pavard
77
Fairly poor with the ball at his feet and had trouble keeping Jack Grealish in front of him. Just was not at his very best and was regularly exploited.
4
(DEF) Dayot Upamecano
90
He won't want to see City ever again. After the horrendous first leg, he gave up a penalty with a handball and then fell on his behind while marking Haaland on the goal.
3
(DEF) Matthijs de Ligt
90
One of the few bright spots with smart passes and strong defensive positioning. Let down by his partner in the back once again.
5
(DEF) Joao Cancelo
63
He may be a left back, but he was brought on to attack and did very little. He didn't create a single chance and was also dribbled past easily. Not the impact player Bayern expected to see when they acquired him via loan in January.
4
(MID) Joshua Kimmich
90
The German side's best player by far. He scored a penalty, his passing was crisp and he did a little bit of everything defensively. It was never going to be enough to get back into the tie though.
8
(MID) Leon Goretzka
90
He may have recovered the ball 10 times, but when had it, it was very pedestrian. Take the flair pass turnover in the middle of the field with his team down 3-0 on aggregate as an example. Also won one of eight ground duels.
5
(MID) Jamal Musiala
71
Lively and quick to play the ball into space. Completed all 24 of his pass attempts and created three chances. You couldn't ask for much more in terms of setting up his teammates.
7
(FWD) Leroy Sane
63
Had the game's best chance early in the first half and missed the frame somehow. That was the goal they needed to get back into things. Almost scored a free kick moments later. Had the chances, but he just didn't convert.
6
(FWD) Kingsley Coman
90
The Frenchman had some looks but lacked precision and accuracy when it mattered most. Did well to apply pressure and defend, putting his team into position to counter quickly.
6
(FWD) Eric Coupo-Moting
71'
Wasteful with the few opportunities he had. Did well to get himself into quality positions in the box, but the service also lacked timing. Was always going to be a tall task.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Alphonso Davies
Cancelo (63')
Late sub who created two chances in less than a half an hour. Quickly changed his team's attacking prospects, but it could have been used earlier.
7
Sadio Mane
Sane (64')
One shot off the bench when the game was already decided. It was a big chance though that he has to do better with. Didn't matter in the end.
5
Mathys Tel
Choupo-Moting (71')
Nice little cameo from the talented 17-year-old. Put the ball away but Coman was offside, negating the goal. Showed flashes.
6
Thomas Muller
Musiala (71')
No wonder he didn't start. He didn't looked great. Sloppy with the ball and City players dribbled past him with ease.
4
Josip Stanisic
Pavard (77')
Picked up a yellow in 13 minutes and as dribbled past once. Just never looked all that confident in a limited role.
4
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Thomas Tuchel
5
A curious lineup that lacked numbers going forward, this tie felt over before it started. I get not starting Sadio Mane after his dust-up with Sane, but why didn't Gnabry get minutes? Not that that would have solved things, but some selections were curious and felt too conservative. Losing 4-0 is the same as drawing 1-1 in terms of end result. You've got to go all in.
3
Man City player ratings
By James Benge
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
|90
Sixteen seconds before Haaland's opener, Ederson did just enough to deny Sane's driven cross shot. It was one of a string of solid, if not unspectacular saves. Each one you'd expect him to make, but in totality an impressive performance.
6
(DEF) Manuel Akanji
|90
A mixed evening for the ex-Bundesliga veteran, who on more than one occasion was beaten by a smart first touch off an opponent. There is no marking down for the penalty that was given against him, however, a ludicrous decision that seemed to punish Akanji for having the temerity to possess arms.
5
(DEF) John Stones
|90
Inverting into midfield ever more frequently when City had the ball, Stones did find himself scrambling back rather frequently when Bayern's press paid off. When crosses did come in, the England international was invariably first to head it to safety.
7
(DEF) Ruben Dias
|90
City's best defender in recent weeks wobbled early on under Bayern's press, but he did eventually return to his authoritative self. There may be no better center back in the world right now.
7
(DEF) Nathan Ake
65
Here was perhaps one of the first games where Ake looked like what he is, a center back who has been shuffled out of his natural spot; when Sane applied the afterburners, Ake had no real answer. However, the hamstring issue he suffered threatens to be a major headache for City going forward.
5
(MID) Rodri
90
A possession vacuum in the midfield third of the pitch, he ended up with six regains in a game where no one else bettered four. Often, Rodri tends to particularly excel in his passing and ball retention. Today, he was one of the best on the field at getting it back.
7
(MID) Kevin De Bruyne
87
By the gaudy standards he tends to set, De Bruyne was a little more wayward in his passing than he might have liked, completing just 19 of the 34 he attempted in the first half. He still ended up with an assist and grew in menace as the game went on.
6
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan
90
A true box-to-box display by Gundogan, who was making smart tackles to quell Bayern's darts into the box as often as he was getting into shooting spots. No one in City's repugnant lemon/lime outfit defended quite as effectively as Gundogan.
8
(FWD) Bernardo Silva
90
Though he did not sparkle quite as brightly with the ball as he had in the first leg, Bernardo put in the hard yards to quell the threats of Cancelo and Davies down a left wing that Bayern gravitated towards. As is so often the case, the Portuguese playmaker never looked like a superstar, but he was nothing less than effective.
6
(FWD) Erling Haaland
83
In many ways, this was a deeply ordinary game by Haaland, missing a penalty and spurning a really good position to lay off for De Bruyne. Still, even an off-par performance gave Upamecano nightmares, forcing mistakes with his pressure before rifling in the goal that cooled City nerves.
6
(FWD) Jack Grealish
90
Teed up Haaland with an excellent through ball in the 55th minute; on a night where so many City players looked a little off their best, Grealish delivered again.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Aymeric Laporte
Ake, 66'
The Frenchman struggled to get up to the pace of the game from the outset and was booked for a clumsy foul as time ran out.
4
Julian Alvarez
Haaland, 84'
By the time the Argentine entered the fray, this game was done and dusted. He saw precious little of the ball.
5
Kyle Walker
De Bruyne, 88'
Brought on to shore things up in the dying minutes, Walker was never particularly tested.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Pep Guardiola
3
This cautious performance was hardly in keeping with how Guardiola tends to approach games, but perhaps for that reason it was more impressive. Without hoarding the ball, City kept Bayern at arms' length.
7