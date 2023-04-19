Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Yann Sommer 90 Solid, but in truth, he didn't have a whole lot to deal with as his team was regularly on the front foot. Dove the wrong way on the penalty and could do little on Haaland's goal. 5

(DEF) Benjamin Pavard 77 Fairly poor with the ball at his feet and had trouble keeping Jack Grealish in front of him. Just was not at his very best and was regularly exploited. 4

(DEF) Dayot Upamecano 90 He won't want to see City ever again. After the horrendous first leg, he gave up a penalty with a handball and then fell on his behind while marking Haaland on the goal. 3

(DEF) Matthijs de Ligt 90 One of the few bright spots with smart passes and strong defensive positioning. Let down by his partner in the back once again. 5

(DEF) Joao Cancelo 63 He may be a left back, but he was brought on to attack and did very little. He didn't create a single chance and was also dribbled past easily. Not the impact player Bayern expected to see when they acquired him via loan in January. 4

(MID) Joshua Kimmich 90 The German side's best player by far. He scored a penalty, his passing was crisp and he did a little bit of everything defensively. It was never going to be enough to get back into the tie though. 8

(MID) Leon Goretzka 90 He may have recovered the ball 10 times, but when had it, it was very pedestrian. Take the flair pass turnover in the middle of the field with his team down 3-0 on aggregate as an example. Also won one of eight ground duels. 5

(MID) Jamal Musiala 71 Lively and quick to play the ball into space. Completed all 24 of his pass attempts and created three chances. You couldn't ask for much more in terms of setting up his teammates. 7

(FWD) Leroy Sane 63 Had the game's best chance early in the first half and missed the frame somehow. That was the goal they needed to get back into things. Almost scored a free kick moments later. Had the chances, but he just didn't convert. 6

(FWD) Kingsley Coman 90 The Frenchman had some looks but lacked precision and accuracy when it mattered most. Did well to apply pressure and defend, putting his team into position to counter quickly. 6

(FWD) Eric Coupo-Moting 71' Wasteful with the few opportunities he had. Did well to get himself into quality positions in the box, but the service also lacked timing. Was always going to be a tall task. 5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Alphonso Davies Cancelo (63') Late sub who created two chances in less than a half an hour. Quickly changed his team's attacking prospects, but it could have been used earlier. 7

Sadio Mane Sane (64') One shot off the bench when the game was already decided. It was a big chance though that he has to do better with. Didn't matter in the end. 5

Mathys Tel Choupo-Moting (71') Nice little cameo from the talented 17-year-old. Put the ball away but Coman was offside, negating the goal. Showed flashes. 6

Thomas Muller Musiala (71') No wonder he didn't start. He didn't looked great. Sloppy with the ball and City players dribbled past him with ease. 4

Josip Stanisic Pavard (77') Picked up a yellow in 13 minutes and as dribbled past once. Just never looked all that confident in a limited role. 4

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating