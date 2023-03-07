Bayern Munich hope to continue their march toward another title when they host PSG for the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 knockout tie on Wednesday. Bayern Munich look to pull even with AC Milan for the second-most Champions League crowns after winning their sixth in 2020, when they defeated PSG 1-0 in the final. The Parisians got past Bayern in the quarterfinals the following year but are in danger of being knocked out on Wednesday after losing 1-0 at home in the first leg.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG money line: Bayern -121, PSG +260, Draw +325

Bayern Munich vs. PSG over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. PSG spread: Bayern -0.5 (-125)

BAY: Bayern have lost just one of their last 22 matches across all competitions

PSG: The Parisians have advanced only once in six tries after losing the first leg of an UCL knockout tie

Why you should back Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich have been perfect in the Champions League, winning all seven of their matches. Bayern have outscored their opponents 19-2 and posted six clean sheets as both goals allowed were in a group-stage victory against Viktoria Plzen. Winger Leroy Sane leads the club with four goals in the competition, scoring all of them over the first three contests.

Forwards Sadio Mane, who recently returned to the side from a leg injury, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have netted three goals apiece for Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting has recorded 10 goals for Bayern in the German Bundesliga, one fewer than midfielder Jamal Musiala for the team lead. Winger Kingsley Coman, who scored the lone goal in the win against PSG in the 2020 final, did the same in Bayern's first leg victory.

Why you should back PSG

The Parisians will be without Neymar due to ankle surgery but are led offensively by Kylian Mbappe, who is second in the competition with seven goals and has notched three assists. The 24-year-old forward scored in five of PSG's six group stage matches, recording a pair of braces in the process. Mbappe leads France's Ligue 1 with 18 goals in 22 contests.

PSG have another big scoring threat in Lionel Messi, who is tied for seventh in Ligue 1 with 13 goals after having converted in each of his last five games. The 35-year-old forward also is a top setup man as he is first in that competition with 12 assists. Messi is tied for the Champions League lead with four assists and has netted as many goals over six contests.

