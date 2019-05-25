Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig German Cup score: Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern wins DFB Pokal

Bayern Munich took home the German Cup on Saturday, beating first-time finalist RB Leipzig for its first DFB Pokal crown since the 2015-16 season. RB Leipzig, a club that is just 10 years old and in search of its first major title, started the match well, but two goals from Lewandowski and one from Kingsley Coman were the difference as Bayern had nine shots on goal to Leipzig's four, controlled the possession and looked like the sure-fire winner following the opening goal.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Too much Lewandowski

The Polish striker put together one of his best performances of the season and was a menace all night. His winning goal came in the first half and was quite the beauty, going near post for a header and putting it away while moving away from the goal. Take a look at this:

Such a fantastic goal and one a lot of strikers can't pull off. He judges the ball so well, just looks to redirect it and scores the winning goal in a cup final.

Tyler Adams has quite the future at the club

U.S. men's national team player Tyler Adams got the start for RB Leipzig and looked pretty good. He had a fantastic near-assist in the first half after he split the Bayern defense with precision. While not winning will certainly sting, it's still a great experience for him in a major cup final.

He'll be with the U.S. this summer at the Gold Cup, but he will likely be playing right back for Gregg Berhalter's team. His versatility is an added bonus though, and he played in 11 games since joining in the winter transfer window. An impressive season for the 20-year-old.

It's Bayern and everybody else once again



Bayern pulled off the domestic double, and it's no surprise. Edging Borussia Dortmund in the league was a bit closer than most thought, but this was another big-time statement from Bayern as the cream of the crop in Germany on Saturday.

But will that dominance continue? There are plenty of changes coming to the Bayern squad with Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and others on the way out, though the club is reportedly after Leroy Sane of Manchester City. If others are to catch up, it's going to be more about what other teams add. Dortmund lost Christian Pulisic to Chelsea, winger Jadon Sancho will certainly receive some big offers this summer, and they'll have to find the right mix of players to push Bayern again next season.

Overcoming this Bayern team certainly isn't easy, and the club looks to be in the driver's seat to continue its mastery in the country.