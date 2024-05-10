Frosinone and Inter Milan will face off for the second time this season in an Italian Serie A clash on Friday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri won the reverse fixture, 2-0, and have already clinched the Serie A title, but they are coming off a 1-0 loss to relegation-bound Sassuolo for their second defeat of the season. Frosinone are teetering just a few points above the relegation zone after registering one win and four draws in their last five Serie A matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Frosinone vs. Inter Milan odds list Inter as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Frosinone as the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Frosinone

Frosinone vs. Inter Milan date: Friday, May 10

Frosinone vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Frosinone

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Frosinone vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +138 payout. The home team needs all the points they can get to stave off relegation, however that hasn't come easy as they have played to a scoreless draw in three of their last five matches. They have also been clean-sheeted by Inter in four of their last five meetings.



Inter likely aren't sweating the loss to Sassuolo since they have already secured first place in the table, so there won't be any added pressure for them to score on Friday. In fact, Simone Inzaghi isn't likely to field his best starting XI on Friday with just three games left in the season, so some of Inter's firepower could be missing.

"I think we'll see a cagey affair that results in Under 2.5 goals being scored on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine.

