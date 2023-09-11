The Argentina national team will play their second World Cup qualifier when they visit Bolivia on Tuesday. Fresh off of beating Ecuador 1-0 in their opener on a Lionel Messi free kick golazo, the Argentines head to the difficult altitude of La Paz in a game they are expected to win. Meanwhile, Bolivia lost to Brazil in their opener and will look to secure at least a point to build some early momentum.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 12 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sept. 12 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Hernando Siles -- La Paz, Bolivia

: Estadio Hernando Siles -- La Paz, Bolivia TV: Universo | Live stream: TBD

Universo | TBD Odds: Bolivia +480; Draw +290; Argentina -190

Storylines

All eyes are on whether Messi will play after logging so many minutes for Inter Miami and then coming off a few minutes early against Ecuador. Lionel Scaloni had said that Messi felt something during the game and asked to be taken off, and after undergoing tests after the game, he appears to be eligible to play, but it will depend on how Scaloni wants to handle him.

The team has more than enough depth to win this without Messi, but the chances of winning greatly increase with him in the lineup, of course. If he can't go, expect to see Angel Di Maria start and look to be a bit of a creator while we could also see the likes of Thiago Almada and Alejandro Garnacho, two young players with plenty of energy, put in strong shifts to deal with the stamina test this match will present.

Prediction

With Messi leading the way, Argentina get off to a fast start with Julian Alvarez also finding the net. Pick: Argentina 2, Bolivia 0